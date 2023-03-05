MILLEDGEVILLE -- Good things eventually have to come to an end, and despite their best efforts to stay with Providence Christian for much of the game, the Model Blue Devils' historic 2022-23 season was brought to a halt on Saturday with a 59-49 loss in the Class AA Final Four.
Playing in its first final four game in program history, Model (23-5) proved it belonged, going toe to toe with one of the top-ranked teams in the state all afternoon at Georgia College and State's Centennial Center as neither side could separate itself from the other. After the score was tied 30-30 early in the third quarter, Providence Christian (27-4) created a little distance on the scoreboard with a strong close to the period to claim a 46-40 lead going to the fourth.
The Blue Devils immediately responded to open the final quarter with a 3-pointer from Noah Travis, his third of the game to cut the deficit to one possession. Following a 3-ball answer from the Storm's Devin McClain to push the lead back to six, Model responded with a bucket from Jakenes Heard and a 3 from Steve Dallas to get within one at 49-48.
Providence Christian's defense tightened up from that point forward, however, holding Model to just one point at the free throw line for the rest of the game while using a 7-of-8 mark at the line of its own and a 3 from Samuel Thacker to pull away for the season-extending victory.
"(Providence Christian) mixed up their zone to pressure us a little, and we didn't find a make a few times when we needed to," said Model head coach Jacob Travis. "We didn't get any second chance opportunities either which is a strength for us most of the time. We made some mistakes and turnovers late, but these games come down to a few plays here and there. They made them and we didn't. They had some good intensity and pressure defensively and some good possessions offensively that we couldn't overcome.
"But I'm proud of how our guys competed today. I couldn't have asked for any more than they gave us today."
The Storm opened up the game with a 5-0 lead, but Model quickly battled back to answer as the game was eventually tied 12-12 later in the first quarter.
The Devils trailed 20-16 to open the second quarter and saw Providence Christian go up 27-18 a few minutes later before a 10-0 run by Model shifted the momentum and gave the Devils their first lead of the game at 28-27. The Storm's Devin McClain knocked down a 3 to halt Model's run and give his team a 30-28 lead going into the half.
McClain finished with a game-high 17 points for the Storm, including three 3s. Thomas Malcolm contributed 14 points with 12 coming in the first half, and Thacker was also in double figures with 10 points. Kam Carryl added seven, and Ephraim Rowell scored six.
Jakenes Heard had the top total for Model with 12 points, including a pair of first-quarter 3s. Noah Travis and Dallas each scored nine points with Travis connecting on three 3s, and Jeremias Heard added eight points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Providence Christian advances to the Class AA state championship game on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum where it will take on Westside-Augusta, who defeated Columbia 55-52 in the other state semifinal on Saturday.
The season comes to an unfortunate end for Model but not before the Devils put their name in the program's history books with a 23-5 record, a region championship, a second consecutive elite eight appearance and their first-ever final four berth.
"We didn't get to the final four by accident. We competed and had a chance today against a very good team," said Jacob Travis. "It's hard to be upset when you think about how much our guys stepped up this year. We had guys fill big holes from last year's team, everyone believed and got tougher and tougher as the season went on. We're going to miss our seniors. Jakenes has been one of the most unselfish leaders I've ever coached. It will be hard to replace him. The seniors from top to bottom have been suck a great group for us.
"But we have a lot of guys coming back, and getting to this point will make them work even harder to do it again next year. I'm just thankful to have been able to coach this group and have a season like this. It was such a fun ride."