Model led for most of the game on Wednesday in their Class AA Elite Eight matchup, but it was a fourth-quarter (and eventual overtime) surge by visiting Woodville-Tompkins that proved to be the defining stretch of the game as the Devils suffered a 54-51 season-ending loss in overtime at Woodard Gymnasium.
Model (22-7) got a clutch 3-pointer from senior Dane Fisher with 36.3 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 47-47 and, after a stop on the defensive end, had one final chance at the buzzer but the shot didn't fall to send the contest to overtime.
In the extra session, Woodville-Tompkins scored the first two baskets to take a 51-47 lead, but the Devils fought right back with lay-ups from Jeremias Heard and Derion Richardson to tie the game at 51-51. However, the Wolverines scored the final three points of the game as Zion Powers made a shot at the rim with 58 seconds remaining, and Lukas Platauna made 1-of-2 free throws with 8.3 seconds remaining to push the lead to three at 54-51. Model once again got a last-shot attempt at the buzzer in the extra session but it wouldn't fall as they saw their impressive 2021-22 campaign come to a heartbreaking end.
"That's one that is going to hurt for a while," said Model head coach Jacob Travis of the loss. "You'll think about so many things in that game that could've gone differently but didn't. Credit to (Woodville-Tompkins). They rushed us on offense, pressured us in the second half and they made big shots. Us not making just a few more shots in the fourth quarter was the difference in the game. We missed a bunch of good looks that cost us."
Model led 14-8 after one quarter as Fisher knocked down a 3 near the end of the period to push his team's lead to six. The Devils then started the second quarter with an impressive 14-0 run to go up by as many as 20 at 28-8 at one point. Cole Mathis scored the first nine points in the period. But Woodville-Tompkins (18-10) cut into the lead and went to the locker room with a bit of a boost after finishing the first half on a 10-0 run to send it to the break with the Devils up 28-18.
It looked again like Model was going to pull away for good multiple times in the third quarter as Heard imposed his will in the paint, scoring 11 points in the period and pushing his team's advantage to double digits with several of those buckets. But once again, the Wolverines finished the period on a high note with Platauna making a free throw and knocking down a 3 to pull his team within seven at 41-34 going to the fourth.
In the final period, Woodville-Thompkins went on an 11-3 run to start the quarter and take their first lead of the game at 45-44 with 1:32 to play in regulation on a 3 by Powers. Powers then extended the lead to 47-44 with a lay-up with 52 seconds left before Fisher's big shot to tie it a few moments later.
Platauna was the top scorer for Woodville-Tompkins, who now moves on to face Butler in the Class AA Final Four on Friday at 8 p.m. at Georgia College and State University, as he finished with 22 points, including six 3s. Powers was also in double figures with 12 points, and Alfonzo Ross scored eight.
Heard scored a game-high 23 points for Model, but a fourth foul early in the fourth quarter forced him to the bench for several minutes.
"Jeremias in foul trouble hurt us," said Travis. "That call to start the fourth kind of changed the momentum of the game. (Woodville-Tompkins) took advantage, pressured the ball and turned it into a guard game."
Fisher and Mathis each finished with 12 points. Fisher connected on four 3s for his total, and Mathis knocked down three 3s of his own.
The game was played in front of a loud, jam-packed crowd at Woodard Gymnasium that Travis said was incredible for his team to be a part of.
"It was special tonight," said Travis. "What an atmosphere and what a community we have. They showed what it means to Model to have a team competing in a big game like the Elite Eight. You couldn't hear anything on the court really...whistles, buzzers or anyone trying to call a timeout."
The loss wraps up a stellar season for the Devils as they finished as runners-up in the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament and the Region 7-AA Tournament and made their first run to the Elite Eight since 2015.