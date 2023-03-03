The Model Blue Devils are already in uncharted territory, but they sure wouldn't mind exploring even further.
Fresh off a historic win for the program, the Devils will head on the road for a final four clash against Providence Christian Academy with the winner earning the right to play for a state championship.
Here are the details on Saturday's matchup:
Class AA Semifinals
Model (23-4) vs. Providence Christian Academy (26-4)
TIME: 4 p.m. Saturday at Georgia College & State University
SEEDS: Model is the No. 1 seed from Region 7-AA; Providence Christian Academy is the No. 1 seed from Region 8-AA
STATE RANKINGS: Model — No. 11 in the MaxPreps Class AA rankings; Providence Christian Academy — No. 3
PREVIOUS GAME: Model defeated Dodge County 62-60 in state quarterfinals; Providence Christian Academy defeated Spencer 84-70
MODEL INFO: The Devils are in the final four for the first time in program history. …Model has now won seven straight games and 17 of their last 18 going into Saturday's matchup. … Junior forward Jeremias Heard has now scored 67 points in his last four games while senior guard/forward Jakenes Heard and junior guard Jayden Hames have both scored in double figures in all three state tournament wins.
PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY INFO: The Storm has won five straight and nine of their last 10 heading into the game. … Providence Christian Academy has been an explosive offensive team this season, scoring an average of 72.6 points per game and scoring 80 or more points in nine games. … The Storm is in the final four after being eliminated in the second round of the state tournament the past two seasons and in the first round the year before that.
COACH QUOTE: "Providence is a potent offensive team with veterans in most positions. They shoot the 3 very well with several players, stretch the defense and attack well in transition. Our challenge will be to handle the ball well against pressure and in their half-court man to man. They are very disciplined on both sides of the court." — Model head coach Jacob Travis
WHAT’S NEXT: The winner will take on the winner of the Columbia vs. Westside-Augusta game in the Class AA state championship game Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum.