The Model girls and boys tennis teams have their sights set on winning a region title in a few weeks, and they are putting themselves in a good position for it with their recent play.
The Devils and Lady Devils squared off against Coosa on Wednesday afternoon at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and kept their hopes of attaining the top seed for the upcoming Region 7-AA Tournament alive with a pair of dominant victories over their Floyd County rival.
The Model girls (7-1, 2-0 in 7-AA) won by a 5-0 score, earning points at all singles and doubles lines. In singles play, Caroline Goss (No. 1), Ambria Ludwig (No. 2) and Nora Stone (No. 3) all won in straight sets, and in doubles action the No. 1 team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden and the No. 2 team of Miriam Burnes and Annie Couey both won in two sets as well.
"We had to make some last-minute adjustments to our lineup after our No. 1 singles suffered an injury Monday, but our ladies really stepped up and performed well," said Model girls head coach Chuck Bryant of his team's win on Wednesday. "If having to change some things bothered any of them, they didn’t show it. I’m very proud of their efforts on the court today."
On the boys side, the Devils (8-0, 3-0) also were victorious by a 5-0 score. Singles wins came from Ethan Ellison (No. 1), Cooper Heard (No. 3) and Sam Rutland (No. 3) all in two sets. The doubles lines also won in straight sets as the No. 1 team of JD Cunningham and Daniel Veillon and the No. 2 team of Braxton Sims and Malachi Veillon were dominant.
"We have been working on our consistency as a team, and I felt that we were more consistent today," said Model boys head coach Josh Goss. "Coosa is a well-coached team, and I am proud of my guys’ effort."
Model will visit Dade County for their next matches on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Coosa will host Chattooga at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The Region 7-AA Tournament will be held at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College March 29-31.