Both the Model boys and girls teams were locked in from the first serve on Tuesday afternoon, and that focus translated into a pair of postseason victories at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Devils and Lady Devils each welcomed Banks County in the first round of the Class AA state tournament and didn't drop a single line in either match to earn season-extending wins.
The Model boys, who won their third consecutive region title last week, earned a 5-0 victory over the No. 4 seed Leopards with singles' wins coming from Ethan Ellison at No. 1, 6-1, 6-1, Cooper Heard at No. 2, 6-0, 6-0, and Orgil Adams at No. 3, 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles play, the Devils No. 1 duo of John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon swept 6-0, 6-1, and the No. 2 team of Luke Tanner and Daniel Veillon won 6-1, 6-0.
"Banks County is a good team. I knew that our guys would have to play to a clean smart match," said Model boys head coach Josh Goss. "As a team we cut down on our unforced errors and kept pressure on our opponents to make a great shot. I spoke a lot leading up to this match about competing and giving it everything each individual has to offer, and I felt that we did that.
"Moving forward it will only get tougher. I hope we can continue to compete and leave everything on the court so when we walk off, win or lose, we can do so with our heads held high."
The Lady Devils, the No. 2 seed from 7-AA, earned a 3-0 win over visiting Banks County with the No. 2 doubles duo of Thea Holden and Mimi Howard winning 6-1, 6-1, followed by Caroline Goss winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
No. 1 doubles pair Bella Peed and Amara Howard clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. The final two singles matches were pulled with the team result no longer in doubt as No. 1 Tori Calvert and No. 3 Nora Stone were each up in their contests.
"I was really proud of how my girls played today. Banks County has a really good team, and it was one of our tougher first round matches. We played strong though and all three lines were able to take their match in two sets. We are looking forward to playing Walker in the Sweet Sixteen."
The Lady Devils will move into the second round where they will visit Walker with a date and time for that matchup to be announced.
The Model boys will once again be on their home courts to host the winner of the North Cobb Christian and Redan first-round matchup.