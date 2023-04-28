The Model boys and girls teams were two of the top performers in 7-AA this season, and several players were awarded for that effort recently with the naming of the All-Region Team voted on by the coaches.
A total of seven Model players combined from the boys and girls team earned a spot on the squad led by four from the region champion boys team. Those Devils named All-Region were Ethan Ellison, Cooper Heard, John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon.
The Lady Devils, who finished as region runners-up behind Rockmart, had a trio of selections, including Tori Calvert, Caroline Goss and Althea Holden.
Both Model teams remain alive in the Class AA state tournament quarterfinals as the boys will host Appling County on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Rome Downtown courts while the girls will be on the road at Berrien with a date and time to be announced.
The rest of the 7-AA All-Region Boys Team included Murray County's Tad Stone, Judah Woodall and Parker Hawkins, North Murray's Cayce Robinette and Brody Allen, Rockmart's Donovan Scoggins and Anderson McLendon, Gordon Central's Jonathan Adair, Haralson County's Peyton Mink and Fannin County's Sam Jabaley.
The 7-AA All-Region Girls Team was filled out by Rockmart's Emma Scott, Ava Shae Culver, Ashley Lanier and Maddie Owens, North Murray's Aubri Blankenship and Chloe Dunn, Gordon Central's Reagan Kerce and Riley McEntire, Murray County's Allie Webb, Fannin County's Anna Beth Minear and Haralson County's Madeline Hall.