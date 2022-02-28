The Model boys took the long trip to Thomasville on Saturday for a Class AA State Tournament matchup, and they got to make the long trip back home with an Elite Eight berth in hand.
The Devils knocked off top seed Thomasville by a 69-53 to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight where they will host Woodville-Thompkins on Wednesday at Woodard Gymnasium.
Here is a look at the matchup with a little info to get you ready for what to expect:
Class AA Elite Eight
Woodville-Thompkins (17-10) at Model (22-6)
GAME INFO: The game will be played on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at Model High School
SEEDS: Model is the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AA; Woodville-Thompkins is the No. 2 seed from Region 2-AA. (Model received home-court advantage due to the GHSA's universal coin flip for the quarterfinal round.)
STATE RANKINGS: Model – No. 13 in the MaxPreps Class AA rankings; Woodville-Thompkins – No. 16.
MODEL INFO: The Devils have been playing good basketball over the last several weeks as they have won nine out of their last 10 games with the only loss coming to Chattooga in the Region 7-AA finals. …Model is in the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2014-2015 season and is looking for its first-ever trip to the Final Four. …They have been strong on the defensive end of late especially as they haven't allowed an opponent to score 60 or more points since Jan. 7.
WOODVILLE-THOMPKINS INFO: Much like Model, the Wolverines have played their best basketball down the stretch as they enter the Elite Eight matchup as winners of nine of their last 10 games with the only loss coming in the Region 2-AA finals against Vidalia. …Woodville-Thompkins features an experienced roster with five seniors and three juniors among the group. …They are in the Elite Eight for only the second time in program history with the other trip coming during the 2018-19 season and looking for their first-ever Final Four trip.
WHAT'S NEXT: The winner of this matchup will take on the winner of the Butler-Washington County game in the Class AA Final Four on Friday at 8 p.m. at Georgia College and State University.