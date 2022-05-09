The GHSA state playoffs roll on this week, and the Model Blue Devils are the last local team standing as they move forward in their quest for a potential state title.
Model dispatched of Cook in the second round last week as they swept the visiting Hornets, and that earned them the right to play in the Class AA Elite Eight where they will once again be at the friendly confines of Gary York Field to host Lovett.
Here is a preview of the third-round series with all the info you need to know:
Class AA
Lovett (25-7) at Model (27-4)
SERIES INFO: The best-of-three series will begin with a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played Wednesday at 5 p.m.
SEEDS: Model is the No. 1 seed from Region 7-AA; Lovett is the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AA.
STATE RANKINGS: Model — No. 6 in the MaxPreps Class AA rankings; Lovett — No. 1.
MODEL INFO: The Devils are one of the hottest teams in the state as they have now won nine straight and 13 of their last 14 going into the third round. … Model’s pitchers have been lights out as they tossed two shutouts in the second-round sweep of Cook, have allowed two total runs in their four postseason games and have allowed three or fewer runs 26 times this season with 10 shutouts. … The Devils have advanced to this point in the postseason for the first time since their 1961 state runner-up finish.
LOVETT INFO: The Lions have swept their opponents (Union County, Swainsboro) in the first two rounds of the playoffs to win four straight coming off two losses to region champion Pace Academy to finish the regular season. … Lovett has been an offensive juggernaut in 2022 as they average 9.8 runs per game and have scored eight or more runs 19 times. … The Lions have plenty of postseason tradition on their side. Since 2008, they have won four state championships, finished as state runner-up twice, appeared in the Final Four nine times and made 12 trips to the Elite Eight.