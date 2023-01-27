Model was able to earn a win over Armuchee, get some quality competition to tune up for the upcoming area traditional tournament and honor its seniors all in one night Wednesday.
The Devils hosted Armuchee, Cedartown and Douglas County for a senior night quad-match at Woodard Gymnasium. In the opening match of the night, Model defeated Armuchee 51-23 behind strong performances from several wrestlers.
Pins for the Devils in the victory came from Brandon Welsh, Nick Moore, Rylee Kines, Gage McWhorter and Zeven Major, while Riley Davis also earned a major decision.
Following that match, Model recognized its five seniors — Riley Howe, Jonah Houston, Grayson Phillips, Noah Allmon and Clay Koehler.
“We celebrated our five seniors and their commitment to our wrestling program,” Model head coach Ben Woodall said. “They will be greatly missed and have had a tremendous impact on our program. From Noah, with over 150 career victories, to Riley being the first female state-placer last year, these five student-athletes embody what our program is about — developing character and having a growth mindset in all aspects of life.”
Following the senior night ceremonies, Model battled Cedartown and Douglas County, but no team score was kept as the teams matched up wrestlers to get in quality mat time.
Multiple wins for the night individually for the Devils came from Davis, Moore, Phillips and Kines.
Armuchee had several strong performances throughout the evening individually, led by Chaz Brogden going 3-0 at 106 pounds and Kolby Dempsey going 3-0 at 120.
Also going 2-1 for the Indians were Ethan Ayers (132), Caden Atkins (138), Colton Phillips (144) and Sharpe Jones (175).
“We have a young team with only one senior. Our guys wrestled well, and I am proud of these young men,” Armuchee head coach Dustin Powell said. “Model and Cedartown have solid, knowledgeable teams, and they wrestle well. Douglas County is in the process of building a solid team. Overall, it was a great night of wrestling and helped all the teams get ready for their upcoming area tournaments.”
Model will compete at the Burnt Mountain Classic at Pickens High on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. and again on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Armuchee is at the Piedmont Dog Fight at Piedmont High (Ala.) on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Model will compete at the Area 7-AA traditional tournament Saturday, Feb. 4 at Rockmart High, starting at 9 a.m. Armuchee will travel to Trion High for the Area 7-A tournament that same day, with action starting at 9 a.m.