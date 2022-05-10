The Model Blue Devils had their backs against the wall after losing Game 1 of their Class AA elite eight series to Lovett on Tuesday but fought back like a team that wasn't ready to be done just yet as they used a clutch pitching performance and timely hits to defeat the visiting Lions 2-1 in Game 2 and keep their season alive.
The victory by the Devils (28-5) forces a decisive Game 3 in the series which will be played on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Gary York Field.
Tuesday's doubleheader was tight from start to finish in both games as Lovett (26-8) scored a run in the seventh in Game 1 and held on in the bottom of the inning to earn a 4-3 victory.
In Game 2, Model turned to junior starting pitcher Jace Armstrong, and he delivered by very nearly pitching a complete game en route to a win. In all, he went 6 2-3 innings and allowed one run on five hits while striking out three.
Lovett's run came in the seventh as Robert Mitchell came through with a two-out, RBI single to keep his team's hope of a comeback alive. After going to a full count with the next batter and reaching his full pitch count, Armstrong was lifted and relieved by Chance Minshew. Minshew proceeded to walk the batter to load the bases but got a fly-out to center for the final out to clinch the save and a Model victory.
"I thought Jace and Davis (Chastain) pitched their tails off for us today in both games," said Model head coach Brandon Patch. "We just made too many mistakes in Game 1, more mistakes than we usually make, and it hurt us. Lovett is a very good team that will make you pay for mistakes. But Jace came through for us when everything was on the line (in Game 2). And then Chance came in to pitch in a situation that was not easy to say the least. But he got that huge out.
"That's just the makeup of our team," added Patch of his team's bounce-back effort in Game 2. "I knew they would fight for it. That's been our thing all year. We have good leadership on this team, and our top guys kept us in it tonight. This is what you expect at this point of the season. Everything is tight when you play a team like Lovett. It's going to come down to one thing here or there to decide games."
Game 2 started with both pitchers shutting down the opposing offense as Armstrong and Lovett starter Will Prigge going back and forth with scoreless innings. Daniel Sams came on to pitch for the Lions in the fourth and pitched a shutout inning of his own.
It wasn't until the fifth that the seal was broken as Model strung together some big at-bats as Cooper Dean led off the inning with a single, Chastain followed with a walk and then Jacob Brock roped a hit to right field that brought in Dean for the game's first run.
After Armstrong tossed two more shutout frames, he came through with what proved to be a very important insurance run as he doubled down the left-field line in the seventh to bring in Chastain and make it 2-0 at the time before the dramatics in the final half inning.
"That insurance run was huge," said Patch. "We were dying to get runners on and moved over, and we were finally able to do it there. That second run ended up being the difference in the game."
Brock was the only player for either team to have multiple hits in Game 2 as he finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Chastain, Armstrong, Dean and Brant Pace were the other Devils with hits in the Game 2 win.
Prigge got a no decision for Lovett after tossing three scoreless innings to start the game and allowing just one hit while striking out three. Sams took the loss after going four frames and allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four. Mitchell was the Lions' offensive leader in the contest with his hit and RBI in the seventh, and Hayden Bernard added a double.
In Game 1, Bernard threw a complete game on the mound for Lovett to earn the win as he went all seven innings and allowed three runs on 10 hits while striking out 11.
Chastain started for Model and went six innings as he gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out seven. Brock came on to pitch the seventh and allowed one run on two hits while striking out one.
Lovett grabbed the momentum early in Game 1 as they scored two runs in the top of the first. Model cut into the deficit with a single run in the bottom of the second, but the Lions got that run back in the third to push their advantage back to 3-1.
The Blue Devils responded with a two-run third to even the game up, and that's the way it stayed until the seventh when Lovett's Corey Nelson came through with a two-out, RBI single to give his team the lead for good as Bernard closed out the Lions' victory with a scoreless bottom half of the frame.
Model's Drake Swiger and Pace gave their team a chance with back-to-back, two-out singles but were left stranded to end the game. Pace finished with three hits and an RBI in Game 1, and Landon Cantrell also went 3-for-34 with a double and an RBI. Swiger contributed two hits as well with an RBI, Jake Ashley had a double and Armstrong added a hit and a run scored.
Nelson led Lovett in Game 1 with two hits and two RBIs. Anderson Beavor also had a double and an RBI for the Lions, Sams contributed a hit and an RBI and Mitchell added a hit and a run scored.
After all that back-and-forth action during Tuesday's doubleheader, Model and Lovett are right back even where they started the series. Now it all comes down to Wednesday's Game 3 where one team will win and advance to take on Vidalia in the Class AA Final Four and one team will see its 2022 season come to an end.
"We've got to get some rest tonight and then come back out here tomorrow ready to play," said Patch. "There's no time to think about. We've just got to go back to work and play fundamental baseball. We know it's going to be another battle."