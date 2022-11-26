The Model Blue Devils traveled to Parkview High to get in some quality mat time on Wednesday as several wrestlers stepped up with impressive individual performances at the Parkview Scramble.
Model was led by six individual first-place finishes in both varsity boys and girls action. On the girls side, Rylie Howe took the top spot at 140, while the boys first-place efforts came from Rylee Kines (157-A), Nick Moore (157-B), Noah Allmon (190), Zeven Major (215) and Clay Koehler (285).
Desirae Johnson added a second-place finish for the varsity girls at 155, and Rosaleigh Johnson came in fourth at 155.
Riley Davis took second at 175 for the varsity boys while Brandon Welsh (132) finished third in his weight class. Three fourth-place finishes came from Ethan Polley (120), Cayden Pope (150) and Grayson Phillips (165), and Bryson McJunkin earned fifth place at 126.
In JV action, Jose Rosales led the Devils with a first-place performance at 190. Finishing runner-up in their respective weight classes were Tom Jenkins (120-A), Eric Reyes (120-B), Case Smith (144) and Gage McWhorter (150-A). Placing third were Brady Burgess (126), Camron Luis (165) and Noah Dockert (175), and Everett Johnson (150-B) earned a fifth-place finish.
Model will host its first home match of the season on Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. when it welcomes Dade County, Lithia Springs and Cherokee County (Ala.).