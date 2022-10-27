CALHOUN -- The Model Blue Devils made the most of their "business trip" to Gordon Central on Thursday night, taking a big lead early en route to a dominating 56-13 win over the Warriors.
Model finishes the regular season at 6-4 overall and 4-2 in Region 7-AA. The Blue Devils, who have a bye next week, will await their state playoff fate and have two weeks to prepare for the postseason. Depending on tiebreakers, Model will likely be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed.
The Blue Devils made quick work of Gordon Central (0-9, 0-5), scoring three minutes into the game and building a 49-0 lead by halftime. The Warriors, down to less than 30 healthy players on the roster, have now lost 20 straight games dating back to November of 2020.
Model junior quarterback Jake Sanders had another efficient night, going 6-of-7 for 133 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half. He got Model on the board on the first drive of the game, hitting Jakenes Heard on a 25-yard scoring strike. Daniel Veillon's PAT made it 7-0 with 8:51 left in the first quarter.
After forcing Gordon Central to a 3-and-out, Model took over on the Warriors 35 and scored four plays later when Javon Samples crashed into the end zone from four yards out and a 14-0 lead.
The Blue Devils forced another 3-and-out, and a good punt return put them at the Warriors' 30. Sanders then hit Jeremias Heard for a 30-yard TD pass on the first play from scrimmage and the lead was 21-0.
Gordon Central fumbled two plays later. Samples scooped it up and sprinted 20 yards to the end zone for a defensive touchdown and it was suddenly 28-0 with two minutes still remaining in the first quarter.
Jeremiah Gamble capped off a 52-yard drive in the second period with an 8-yard TD run, and he added a 48-yard touchdown run on Model's next drive for a 42-0 cushion.
Riley Chapman returned a Gordon Central punt 55 yards for a touchdown just before the half, giving the Blue Devils a 49-0 lead at the break.
The Warriors finally got on the board on their first drive of the fourth quarter, when Matt Hammock ran it in from 10 yards out, but Gamble took the ensuing kickoff and sprinted 73 yards for his third touchdown of the night and a 56-7 lead.
The final points of the game came when Warriors running back Jayden Sibley scored on a 15-yard run with 1:27 left.
Gamble finished the night with 57 yards rushing, while Sanders added 35 yards rushing in addition to his 133 passing yards. He now has completed over 60 percent of his passes for the season for over 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns in just seven games as a starter.
Model's playoff seeding will come down to the North Murray and Fannin County results next week. Depending on tiebreaker scenarios, Model could be either the second or third seed when the 7-AA teams open the state playoffs against Region 8-AA in two weeks.