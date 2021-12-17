Friday’s Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament semifinal game between Model and Rome featured some incredible back-and-forth action with highs and lows as well as momentum-shifting scoring runs for each team. The Devils had the final, and most important one, however, as they closed the game out with the final eight points to rally in the last minute and a half for a 62-55 victory over the Wolves.
Model (5-1) trailed 55-54 with just a little more than a minute left in the contest after Rome had just reeled off six straight to take a late lead. But the Devils’ Jakenes Heard made a huge driving bucket at the rim to put his team ahead with 1:02 to play, Cole Mathis followed with another clutch drive to the basket to put his team up three with 32 seconds remaining and Heard and Joey Samples sealed the game by goin 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the final 15 seconds.
“We finally made plays against their pressure defense down the stretch,” said Model head coach Jacob Travis. “I can’t say enough about the way our guys closed the game out. Our rebounding and free throws were huge at the end, and our offense started to work because our guys started to cut and were unselfish like we have been preaching to them.”
“When you play a skilled, tough team like Rome, you just have to keep playing hard no matter what happens or what the score is,” added Model’s Mathis, who scored seven of his 12 in crunch time in the fourth quarter. “I was proud of how hard we fought. I trust my teammates, and we had so many guys step up and make big plays tonight.”
The second half alone featured roller-coaster type action with both teams asserting themselves at different times with huge shots that brought the crowd to a roar. The third quarter was tight throughout with neither team leading by more than five at any point. Model trailed 38-33 midway through the period but finished the quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 43-39 lead into the fourth.
After Rome (7-2) got a bucket to cut the deficit to two at 41-39 to open the period, a wild sequence broke out as the teams traded four straight 3s on consecutive possessions with Model’s Heard, Rome’s EJ Holland, Model’s Dane Fisher and Rome’s Braxton Wade knocking down big shot after big shot.
Following that spurt, Rome’s Jay’Quan Nelson tied the game at 49-49 with a bucket, but Model responded with a 5-0 run to build a small lead. That was followed, however, with a 6-0 run by Rome to retake the lead at 55-54 with 2:54 remaining to set up the deciding Devils’ run.
Fisher led Model with 22 points, including hitting five 3s, before an injury midway through the fourth slowed him down. He came back in the game a few minutes later but quickly was subbed back out as he was unable to play at 100 percent.
Mathis and Heard each scored 12 for Model as the pair combined for 14 in the fourth quarter.
“This was a great game to be a part of,” said Heard. “We’ve always wanted to play Rome, and it worked out that we got to this year (in the tournament). Both teams fought to the end...we just wanted it more in the last few minutes.”
Nelson scored a game-high 25 to lead Rome, including hitting three 3s, but Heard limited him to just four in the second half after switching to guard him man-to-man for most of the final two quarters. Wade added 13 for the Wolves.
Model started the game with a big first quarter that allowed them to build a 14-6 lead. Rome fought back, however, in the second quarter to outscore the Devils 22-12 in the period and take a 28-26 lead at the half after finishing the quarter on a 7-1 run.
The victory pushes Model into the tournament championship game on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. against Darlington where the teams will battle for the coveted Gold Ball Trophy.
“This is a dream for me,” said Heard. “Ever since we lost in the finals to Coosa my freshman year, we’ve wanted this chance really bad.”
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” added Travis. “Darlington is a terrific, well-coached team. Hopefully we’ll come out and play hard and give them a good game.”
Rome falls into the third-place game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against Chattooga in a rematch of an earlier game in the tournament which the Wolves won 59-55 on Thursday.
In other boys action on Friday at the tournament:
Chattooga 89, Armuchee 36
Chattooga put together a couple big scoring runs in the first half and that set the tone for a dominant win on Friday in their consolation matchup vs. Armuchee.
Chattooga (4-4) put together a 15-0 run in the first quarter and then a 10-0 run in the second quarter during an explosive offensive half that gave them a 50-21 lead as the teams went to the locker room at the break. They kept up the pace in the third quarter as they outscored Armuchee 22-11 in the period to further cement the lopsided result.
Chattooga had five scorers reach double figures led by 20 from Xaviar Gray, including a pair of the team’s 13 3-pointers in the victory. Dan Meyer added 14 points, including a pair of 3s as well, Jaylon Johnson contributed 13 points and Lamarr Riley and Damien Smith each scored 12. Smith connected on four 3s in the contest. Brady Groce also scored nine.
Armuchee’s offense was few and far between against Chattooga’s smothering defensive effort, but Trenton Cothran was a bright spot with 14 points, including a pair of 3s. Malik Drinic also finished in double figures with 11.
Chattooga advances to Saturday’s third-place game at 4:30 p.m. to take on Rome.
Armuchee’s tournament run comes to an end with the loss. The Indians (3-6) will next play on Dec. 30 vs. Westminster Schools of Augusta at 4:30 p.m.