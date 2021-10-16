On a beautiful fall night in Shannon turnovers and stifling defense led to a key region victory for the visiting Fannin County Rebels over the Model Blue Devils by a 35-7 score.
Model (2-6, 1-3 in Region 7-AA) struggled to find an offensive rhythm all night against an opportunistic Rebel defense that were able to produce four turnovers.
On the first possession of the game for the Model offense, they were moving into Rebel territory, but a costly fumble near the 50-yard line gave Fannin County a short field, and they proceeded to punch it in with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Seth Reece to Cade Sands.
After a Model punt on its next possession, it didn’t take long for the Rebels to find the end zone again as Reece was then able to connect with Hayden Lynch for a 17-yard touchdown pass on 3rd and Goal, to put the Rebels up 14-0 with a little over a minute to go in the first.
The Blue Devil defense picked up the intensity in the second quarter when they were able to stop the Rebel offense early in the period, but the punt from Fannin pinned Model deep in their own territory. The very next play Model coughed up the ball, which set up an easy score for Reece as he punched it in from three yards out.
Model was able to get some momentum on their side heading into the half, as Anthone Williams was able to pick off a Reece pass and return it all the way to the Fannin 5-yard line. A couple plays later, Jermaine Campbell got Model on the board, to make the score 21-7, heading into the half.
Each team exchanged punts to start the second half, but the Rebel special teams came up huge again, this time with a blocked punt, which set up their offense at the Model 11-yard line. Austin Garland then ran it in for the score to put Fannin up 28-7.
Later on the fourth, Fannin punched it again once again to go up by the eventual final score, 35-7.
Model was led by Quarterback, Dillon Silver, who had 57 yards through the air on the night, to go along with another 18 yards on the ground. Running back Jeremiah Gamble was the leading rusher with 47 yards, while Campbell punched in the only score for the Blue Devils.
For Fannin County (6-1, 4-0), they were led on offense by Reece, who finished with 185 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.
Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt spoke after the game about the team still controlling its own destiny.
“It is simple, we just have to win these next two, because they are basically playoff games for us to get where we want to go," said Hunnicutt.
Model will travel to Pepperell next week in a big-time showdown with playoff implications, while Fannin County will play host to Chattooga.