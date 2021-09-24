SUMMERVILLE — The Chattooga Indians opened Region 7-AA play on Friday night by rolling past the visiting Model Blue Devils 49-21.
Chattooga evens its record at 2-2, while Model falls to 1-4.
After forcing the Devils to punt on their first drive, Chattooga used a good return by Nic Hester to set up shop at Model’s 17. Five plays later, Lashaun Lester ran it in from 6 yards out for a touchdown. The PAT by Caroline Hodges made it 7-0.
On the Indians’ next drive, Lester found the end zone from 38 yards out, and Hodges’ kick made it 14-0. Later in the first quarter, quarterback Brody Mobbs hit Jaylon Johnson with a 22-yard scoring strike, and with Hodges’ PAT, it looked like the rout was on.
However, Model’s offense showed some life, with the Devils putting together a three play, 58 yard drive, capping it off with a 5-yard touchdown run by Riley Chapman. The extra point by Daniel Veillon made it 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Chattooga’s Rowan Burdick had a 35-yard TD run in the second quarter to make it 28-7, and Mobbs and Johnson hooked up again from 27 yards out to make the score 35-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Model had a 10–play, 70-yard scoring drive, capped off when quarterback Landon Cantrell dove in from a yard out to cut the gap to 35-14.
It then turned in to a heavyweight fight, each team exchanging big plays. Hester had a 49-yard scoring run to make it 42-14, but Model answered when fullback Joey Samples rumbled for a 78-yard touchdown run on the next drive to make it 42-21 with 3:30 to go in the third quarter.
The final score of the night came late in the fourth quarter, when Lester scored on a one-yard dive for the final margin of 49-21.
Chattooga travels to Gordon Central next week, while Model returns home to host Floyd County rival Coosa. It will be Model’s first home game since Aug. 27.