Like a team with veteran postseason experience often does, the Model Blue Devils made the crucial plays necessary down the stretch on Saturday to pull away for a 52-44 win on their home court over Washington to keep their season alive.
Model (22-4) led by just one after three quarters at 35-34, but the Devils got some big buckets in the fourth coupled with crucial defensive tops to outscore visiting Washington 17-10 in the period to close out the victory that sends Model to the elite eight for the second straight season.
Model head coach Jacob Travis said Saturday's win was a case of multiple players stepping up in different roles at the right time.
"Our guards adjusted to their quickness after the 9-0 start, and Jakenes (Heard) gave us a spark in the first quarter," said Travis. "Jeremias (Heard) was dominant in the second half offensively and defensively. Jakenes's intensity on the offensive boards was excellent as well late. He gave us several chances to get baskets."
The Heard brothers combined for 11 of the team's 17 fourth-quarter points with Jeremias scoring seven and Jakenes chipping in with four. Jeremias Heard led the way for the game overall with a game-high 20 points. Jakenes Heard added 12, including a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers.
Model battled to a 14-13 lead after one quarter and took a 23-17 advantage into the second quarter before Washington (18-11) rallied for eight straight points to take a 25-23 lead into the locker room at the half.
In the third the Devils were able to battle back ahead six points coming from Jeremias Heard, four from Steve Dallas and two from Jayden Hames. Hames was the next highest scorer for Model in the game with eight points, and Dallas added seven.
The visiting Bulldogs were led by Kameryn Fountain and Noah Treadwell who scored 15 points apiece. Daylon Johnson and Nicholas Dozier each had seven points.
Model will now prepare to host Dodge County in the Class AA quarterfinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Woodard Gymnasium. The Devils are in a familiar spot in the elite eight on their home court as they narrowly lost to Woodville-Tompkins last year.
Going to the Elite Eight is awesome for our kids and our community," said Travis.