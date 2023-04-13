The three-peat was complete on Wednesday afternoon for Model.
The Blue Devils defeated Murray County by a 5-0 score in the Region 7-AA tournament championship match at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College to claim their third straight region title. Model's seniors finished off a perfect career in region tournament play with the victory as the only time they didn't receive the championship was the COVID-shortened season of 2020.
"We started the day a little hectic. We had a few players feeling under the weather and had one with a nose bleed that we couldn't get under control. However, my kids pulled it together and played a heck of a match," said Model head coach Josh Goss. "Murray County played well and fought to the last point. This is our team's third consecutive region championship, and I know how fortunate I am to be able to coach this group of kids. These seniors have never lost a region championship. They didn't get to play for one their freshman year due to COVID."
After the Devils defeated Rockmart on Tuesday in the semifinals to earn a spot in the championship match, they carried the momentum over on Wednesday vs. Murray County. Singles matches were swept by the Model trio of Ethan Ellison (No. 1), Cooper Heard (No. 2) and Orgil Adams (No. 3) who all won in two sets.
In doubles play the No. 1 team of John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon and the No. 2 team of Luke Tanner and Daniel Veillon completed the victory with two-set victories as well.
Model will now turn its attention to the Class AA state tournament and will host Banks County in the first round next week with a date and time to be announced.
In other 7-AA tournament action on Wednesday:
Rockmart girls 3, Model 1
The Lady Devils fell short in the region championship match as Rockmart earned two wins at singles and one in doubles play to secure the 7-AA crown.
Model's lone victory in the match came at No. 2 doubles from the team of Thea Holden and Mimi Howard who battled back for a three set win. Tori Calvert was battling in a third set as well at No. 1 singles when the match was pulled with the team result no longer in doubt.
Rockmart earned wins at No. 2 singles from Ava Shae Culver and at No. 3 singles from Ansley Lanier along with a win at No. 1 doubles from the duo of Maddie Owens and Madi Sanders.
Rockmart will host East Jackson in the first round of the Class AA state tournament, and Model will host Banks County. Dates and times for those matches are to be announced.