Model's team motto over the past few seasons has been "No deposit, no reward." Well, the Blue Devils deposited a lot of hard work in the last several month, and they earned that reward on Tuesday afternoon.
The Model boys put together a strong team performance led by Simon Schabort's dominant individual top finish to claim the Region 7-AA championship for the third straight season on Tuesday at the 7-AA Meet at Georgia Highlands College.
Schabort ran away from the pack to come in first individually with a time of 16:02.0, and he was followed by two more teammates in the top five and six total teammates in the top 10 to give the Blue Devils a score of 25 to place comfortably ahead of Fannin County (38) in the boys team standings.
"This is the third year in a row winning it for the boys, and I know they have already been thinking about (the state meet), but I know our focus always has to be on region first," said Model head coach Paige Reece. "We new Fannin County was going to be very competitive today, and there were a lot of other great runners out there today too. Our kids have been looking at the times and results on MileSplit, but I don't really look too much into that stuff. I think it's more about showing up on race day and running the best race you can. Our kids have done a great job working to this point putting in a lot of mileage, and that's where we get that "no deposit, no reward" from. They got just a piece of the pie today with the reward of finishing region with a title and with several PR's, and now we are looking forward to State."
After Schabort's first-place finish, Model's Eli Moon was next up in third with a 17:55.1, and Owen Fincher was just behind in fourth with an 18:00.5. Thomas Goggans (ninth, 19:02.6) and Elijah Marshall (ninth, 19:10.2) completed the team score, and Max Couch also finished in 10th with a 19:22.4.
Also earning team berths in the Class AA State boys meet with top-four finishes behind Model and Fannin County were Rockmart (79) and North Murray (125).
The Model girls had a stellar effort on Tuesday as well, earning a team runner-up finish with a score of 76 behind region champion Fannin County (25). The Lady Devils were led by Natalie Long who placed third individually with a time of 22:29.7, and Hennessy Reyes also finished in the top 10 in eighth with a 23:45.5.
Completing the team score for the Lady Devils were Miriam Burnes (18th, 25:17.1), Morgan Wood (19th, 25:43.0) and Abigail Moon (28th, 27:48.3).
"The girls were a great surprise today," said Reece. "We've had a couple runners join us late in the season and really run their best. I knew Natalie could finish up there close to the top. She has worked really hard and sets the tone for our team. We had two girls that were injured so everyone else really stepped up and ran the best they could."
Along with Fannin County and Model, the other girls teams earning a berth at the state meet with top-four team finishes were Gordon Central (94) and Rockmart (98).
The Model boys will run in the Class AA State Meet in Carrollton next Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m., and the Model girls will follow with their race starting at 8:45 a.m.
"I've been preaching Nov. 5 to them all season...that's what we've been working for," said Reece. "You can look at all the times on MileSplit and all that, but I think the biggest competitor you are going to face is in your head. You've got to defeat that one and run with heart. You can't control everything on the outside. You can just control yourself and your own effort."