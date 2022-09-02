Defense and special teams can make or break a team, and that proved to be true for the visiting Model Blue Devils on Friday night, as those two things helped lead them to an exhilarating 17-14 overtime win against Woodland.
Model (1-2) got off to a sluggish start on the defensive side of the ball with the Wildcats only using three plays on their opening drive to put up a score. Woodland’s Chase Carson punched it in from two yards out to make it 7-0 early in the first quarter.
The Blue Devil offense had trouble finding its footing in the first half, until Jeremiah Gamble was able to bust a run on the outside and take it to the house, making it 7-7 with a little over seven minutes to go in the first half.
Woodland (1-2) would answer back quickly on the ensuing kickoff. Isaiah Lively was able to return the kickoff 66 yards for the Wildcats touchdown, putting them back up 14-7. Woodland was able to maintain that lead heading into halftime.
Coming out of halftime, the Blue Devils were able to lock in offensively on the first drive of the third quarter that took over six minutes and ended with a touchdown. Daniel Jolly made a heads up play for the score as he was able to jump on the ball in the end zone for the touchdown, after a fumble inside the 1 yard line.
The rest of the second half featured ferocious defenses. The offenses for the teams were not able to sustain drives, leading to multiple punts throughout the half. Model’s punter, Daniel Veillon, was able to pin the Wildcats deep several times, helping the Model defense.
As the game moved to overtime, Model was able to win the toss and chose to go on defensive side first.
The defense came up huge again as Dillon Silver pulled down an interception on a tipped pass on second down to set up the game-winning opportunity for the Blue Devils.
In two plays, the Model offense gained solid yardage and lined up the kick opportunity on third down. Veillon connected to push it between the uprights, leading the Blue Devils to the victory and a celebration.
Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt said he was proud of the fight and determination the team showed.
“I think we just showed how relentless we can be," said Hunnicutt. "Woodland was able to start off hot early, but we were able to disrupt that and battle against a very good football team.”
Hunnicutt also spoke about the thrill of a victory like the one on Friday.
“Obviously, we needed this one," said Hunnicitt. "I was happy to see the competitiveness from our guys there at the end. We will enjoy this win, and we will keep building off this to keep getting better week in and week out.”
Model was led offensively by Jermaine Campbell, who finished the night with 91 yards on the ground. Jeremiah Gamble added 73 yards rushing as well.
Woodland’s offense was led by running back Isaiah Livsey, as he had 89 yards on the ground and the 66 yard kick return for the Wildcats.
Model will have a week off before returning to the gridiron on Sept. 16 when they visit the Trion Bulldogs for another non-region contest.
Woodland will travel to Lindale next Friday to take on the Pepperell Dragons.