The Model Blue Devils picked up a pair of non-region wins over the weekend against Floyd County rivals.
Model (8-3) first took down Armuchee on Friday by a 9-2 score at Gary York Field and then followed that up with a 4-1 victory at home over Coosa on Saturday.
In Friday's game the Devils scored four runs in the second and five in the third for all the offense they needed behind a strong combined effort on the mound. Frank Curry earned the win by pitching five innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks, and Winston Cash came in to toss the final two innings, giving up one run on three hits with one strikeout and two walks.
At the plate Cooper Dean had a hit and three RBIs for Model while Brant Pace contributed a double and two RBIs. Hudson Latimer also had a hit, an RBI and two walks, and Jared Terhune drew a walk, drove in a run and scored two runs. Jace Armstrong contributed a hit, a walk and scored a run, and Dillon Silver scored two runs.
For Armuchee (6-5) Blake Mathis had a double among two hits with an RBI to lead the offense. Chandler Desanto also had a double, and Skyler Thurston drew two walks and scored a run.
Jackson Coonley pitched the first 1 2/3 innings for the Indians and allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks for the loss. Braxton Honea came in to pitch 1 1/3 innings and gave up five unearned runs on two hits with one strikeout and three walks, and Ethan Campbell pitched the final three innings as he didn't allow a run on just one hit with two strikeouts and two walks.
On Saturday, Model scored a run in the first, but Coosa (3-8) battled back to tie the game with a run in the fourth. The Devils took the momentum right back with three in the bottom of that inning and held on from there.
At the plate, Drake Swiger had a double and an RBI for Model and Reece Grodeman added a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Armstrong contributed an RBI, Latimer had a hit, a walk and a run scored and Pace drew a walk and scored a run.
Dean got the win after pitching four innings and allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts. Grodeman pitched the final three innings and didn't allow a run on just one hit with five strikeouts.
Colton McBurnett had a hit and an RBI for Coosa while Hayden McBurnett chipped in with a hit and scored a run.
Gavin East took the loss on the mound after pitching three innings and allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts. Pacey Smith pitched the last three innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Model will visit Gordon Central for a Region 7-AA matchup on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Armuchee is at Darlington on Tuesday at 4 p.m. for the first of a three-game series this week in Region 7-A Division I.
Coosa will host Dade County at 5 p.m. on Tuesday to open a region series of its own.
In other prep sports action from the weekend:
SOCCER
Pepperell girls 3, Coosa 1
The Lady Dragons went across Floyd County and earned a gritty region victory on Friday night.
Pepperell (7-3-1, 2-1 7-A Division I) had a pair of goals scored by Abigail Silver and one by Aidyn Hurst in the win. Sarah Ekey and Riley Allen provided assists.
Defensively, goalkeeper Morgan Langley had a big effort with 10 saves and communicated well with her defensive teammates Allen, Madeline Keith, Madison Poole, Jenna Grace Johnson and Grace Veliz.
"(We) played a great game tonight. They communicated well, played with tenacity and did not let being a man down going into the 2nd half affect their mental game," said Pepperell head coach Deana Spranza. "They pulled together as a team when we had to go a player down and did not let being down a player disadvantage their play on the field. Our left wing June Miller did not stop for 80 minutes she fought for every 50-50 ball keeping the ball in our offensive half most of the night"
Pepperell will host Darlington on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in another region matchup. Coosa was back home on Monday to take on Coosa in a non-region contest and will travel to Dalton Academy on Friday for a region game starting at 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Rome 9, River Ridge 7
The Wolves rallied for five runs in the sixth to come back for a region win at home and salvage a game in their first region series of the season.
Rome (7-4, 1-2 6-AAAAAA) trailed 7-4 going to the sixth before putting together a big inning in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and hold on for the victory after dropping the first two of the series on Tuesday and Wednesday to River Ridge.
Jeremiah Farrer had a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the Wolves, and Joe Wilkinson added a double and an RBI as well. Braxton Wade contributed a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, and Chaz Moore and Wyatt Costlow drove in a run apiece. Alex Rodriguez drew a walk and scored two runs, and Josh Ellard had a hit and drew two walks.
On the mound, Costlow pitched the final three innings and didn't allow a run or a hit while striking out four to earn the win. Bryson Bridges started and went four innings as he allowed seven runs (four earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and five walks.
The Wolves will open another three-game region series on Tuesday when they host Allatoona at 5:55 p.m. at Legion Field.
Trion 12, Coosa 7
The Eagles fell behind and attempted a late rally but fell short in a region road loss on Friday.
Coosa (3-7, 1-2 7-A Division I) trailed 7-2 after four innings but got back within three runs with a run each in the fifth and the sixth. Trion scored five in the sixth to put the game away, however.
Andrew Earwood had a pair of hits and an RBI and Gavin East had a pair of hits and scored a run to lead the Eagles' bats. Hayden McBurnett pitched in with a hit, an RBI and two walks, and Cord Youngblood, Ryan Smith and Colton McBurnett each drove in a run. Trent Cantrell ha da hit and scored a run.