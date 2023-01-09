Multiple local wrestling teams punched their ticket to State Duals prelims this coming weekend with impressive performances on Saturday at their respective Area Duals led by runner-up finishes from Model and Pepperell.
The Blue Devils traveled to Rockmart High for the Area 7-AA Duals and finished second as they defeated Haralson County in the opening match 46-31 with pins from Jonah Huston, Bryson McJunkin, Brandon Welsh, Grayson Phillips, Noah Allmon, Landon Wade and Clay Koehler. They also got a clutch decision win from Riley Davis.
The victory advanced Model to the championship match vs. Rockmart, and the Yellow Jackets won 63-15 to claim the area title. Blue Devils' wins in that dual came from Allmon and Riley Kines and a pin from Brandon Wade.
"We wrestled very tough in both matches with Landon and Allmon leading the way with two wins over tough opponents," said Model head coach Ben Woodall. "I was very proud of our guys. We had a good week of practice and we are looking forward to a week of preparing ourselves for next weekend's opponents. We still have room for growth, but I thought we wrestled our best as a team on Saturday. So hopefully we are peaking at the right time and continue to minimize mistakes and maximize our potential."
Pepperell made the drive to Mt. Zion for the Area 5-A Duals and finished as runners-up by defeating Mt. Zion in the semifinals before falling in a tight one in the championship match vs. Temple. The Dragons bounced back however by beating Heard County in the "true second" match.
Pepperell wrestlers undefeated for the day included Jonathan Hampton, Cory Moten, Gavin Whatley, Kolton Edge, Jackson Lawrence, Keljin Holmes and Manolo Deleon.
"It seems adversity is the theme of our season this year," said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders. "We went in to the day with two guys not making weight and also giving up two forfeits. The positive is our guys fought and put us one match a way from winning area despite the setbacks. We teach our team that you have to respond the right way whether things are going for you or against you and they certainly did that today. I couldn’t be more proud of this team."
Armuchee and Coosa each earned trips to State Dual prelims as well with their performances at Area 7-A Duals at Trion on Saturday. Armuchee finished third with Coosa following with a fourth-place effort.
Model will travel to Cook on Saturday for its State Dual prelims. The Devils will take on No. 3 seed Rutland in its first match and with a win would advance to compete against the winner of No. 1 seed Cook and No. 4 seed Columbia. The winner of that final match will advance to Class AA State Duals on Jan. 21 at Jeff Davis High.
Pepperell and Coosa will each visit Irwin County on Saturday for State Dual prelims. Pepperell will battle Montgomery County in its opening match while Coosa takes on top seed Irwin County. The winner of those two matches will then face off for a spot in the Class A State Duals at Trion High on Jan. 21.
Armuchee will be at Temple for State Dual prelims on Saturday and will battle Schley County in its opening match. With a win, the Indians would advance to take on the winner of Temple and Swainsboro with a berth in the Class A State Duals at Trion High on Jan. 21 on the line.