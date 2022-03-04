Model scored five runs over a three-inning span on Thursday to break open a game that was previously tied and earn a 7-2 home victory over non-region foe Darlington.
The Blue Devils (4-1) led 2-0 after single runs in the first and second inning, but Darlington fought back to tie it with two in the fourth. Model answered with two in the bottom half of that inning and added a single insurance run in the fifth and two more in the sixth and held on from there.
Leading the offensive efforts for Model was Jacob Brock with a triple and two RBIs. Landon Cantrell added a double and an RBI, and Drake Swiger had a double and two runs scored. Davis Chastain contributed two hits and a run scored, and Jace Armstrong, Brant Pace and Dillon Silver all had a hit and an RBI.
Chastain earned the win on the mound by going four innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out 10. Armstrong came on to pitch the final three innings for the save as he didn't allow a run and only gave up one hit while striking out four.
Darlington (4-4) got a triple, an RBI and a run scored from Talan Shirey to lead the way at the plate. Landon Fowler also had a double and a run scored, and Hill Shropshire also had a hit.
On the mound for the Tigers Logan Floyd started and went three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and striking out six. Shropshire came on to pitch three innings in relief and gave up five runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out four.
Model was back at home on Friday to take on Hiram in another non-region contest and will open the Region 7-AA schedule on Tuesday when they host Fannin County at 5 p.m.
In other recent spring sports action:
TENNIS
Model girls defeat Coosa
The Lady Devils earned a 5-0 victory on Thursday by sweeping Coosa at all five lines at the Rome Tennis Center downtown.
Model (5-0) got wins at singles from Tatum Abdou (No. 1), Tori Calvert (No. 2) and Caroline Goss (No. 3) and swept the doubles lines with the team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden (No. 1) and the team of Annie Couey and Milan Howard (No. 2) getting victories.
Model will next take on Pepperell at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Coosa will square off with Woodland at the Rome Tennis Center at 4 p.m.
Darlington is back on their home field on Saturday to host a pair of games as they will play Trion at 10 a.m. and LaFayette at 3:30 p.m.