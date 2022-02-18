The Model Blue Devils trailed 43-41 at the end of three quarters on Thursday night but battled back with a strong fourth to defeat rival Coosa 58-48 in the Region 7-AA Tournament semifinals at Fannin County High.
Model (20-5) saw the Eagles build a 29-26 advantage at the half and then maintain the two-point edge after three quarters, but the Blue Devils dug in defensively to hold Coosa to just five points in the fourth quarter and come up with some big buckets to grab the victory.
Model was led by Jakenes Heard with 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Cole Mathis added 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Dane Fisher scored 12 points.
Coosa (13-13), who had won the previous two meetings this season against the Devils, was led by Zaire Philyaw and Aaron Davis who scored 14 points apiece. Ashton Williams added nine.
The victory pushed Model into the Region 7-AA Championship Game on Friday at 8:30 p.m. against Chattooga while Coosa fell into the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. against Dade County.
In other region tournament basketball action on Thursday:
Chattooga girls 43, Model 41
The Lady Devils fought from start to finish in Thursday's Region 7-AA Tournament semifinal matchup but came up just a little short as they suffered a tough loss to Chattooga.
Model (12-15) led 14-8 after one quarter and 21-20 at the half to set up a back-and-forth battle over the final two quarters. Chattooga rallied to take a 29-27 lead at the end of the third quarter and made a few more plays down the stretch in the fourth to hold on for the two-point win.
The Lady Devils had three players score nine points to lead the offensive totals, including Rachel Burkhalter, Ansley Coogler and Sadie Raughton. Burkhalter and Coogler each knocked down three 3s.
Chattooga (15-11) got 15 points from Makiyah Parrish to lead them in scoring. Neveah Washington was also in double figures with 14, and Sada Williamson scored eight.
Model was set to play in the third-place game on Friday at 4 p.m. against Gordon Central while Chattooga moved into the region title game against Fannin County at 7 p.m.