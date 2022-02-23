In a first-round matchup of the Class AA state tournament, it was the host Model Blue Devils that used a strong second half to propel them to an impressive victory over the Temple Tigers 68-44 on Wednesday night.
Model (21-6) was held in check in the first quarter by a stifling Tigers defense. Neither team was able to find a rhythm offensively in the first, but Temple was able to pull out to an early 9-8 lead.
In the second quarter, the Blue Devil offense came to life. Model’s Dane Fisher got the scoring going by scoring the team’s first eight points in the quarter. Model was able to go on a 8-1 run to end the quarter to take a 24-17 lead into the half.
The Blue Devils were able to start the second half the way they ended the first half, thanks in part to an effective offense and a tenacious zone defense. Model went on a 19-4 run to open the third quarter to and jump out to a 41-21 lead with a little under four minutes left in the period. Model ended up outscoring Temple 26-12 in the quarter to hold a 50-29 advantage heading into the fourth.
Temple (15-12) fought hard to keep their season alive in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough for the Tigers. The Blue Devils were able to keep their foot on the gas in the final period to come away with the 24-point victory.
Model head coach Jacob Travis said after the game that he was happy with the way the team responded after the slow start.
“I want to give Temple credit because they are a very good defensive team and they made us earn it,” said Travis. “Once we got the lead in the second, we flipped the switch and got going. Our zone defense helped spark us tonight. We were able to use our length in the zone on the defensive end that helped us go down and cash in some easy buckets on the other end.”
Travis said he knows what they need to keep the season alive in the playoffs.
“The main thing for us is just believe,” said Travis. “We played some of our best basketball on our home floor at times tonight. If we can continue to believe in ourselves then we have a chance to do something special.”
Model had multiple scorers in double figures Wednesday, led by Fisher with 21. Jeremias Heard added in 14, while Jakenes Heard had 11. Derion Richardson and Cole Mathis both finished with 10 for the Blue Devils.
Temple was led on the night by Samuel Zimron, who finished with 18.
Model will now move on to the second round of the state tournament and travel to Thomasville, which defeated Jasper County in the first round Wednesday. The day and time for the second-round matchup will be announced later.