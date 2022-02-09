Model put together a 20-0 run that stretched from middle of the first quarter until late in the second quarter to build a huge lead and then continued to add on from there as rolled to a 61-28 victory at home over Pepperell on Tuesday night.
The Devils (17-5, 7-3 in 7-AA) led 9-6 in the first quarter but put the clamps down defensively to reel off 20 straight points and build a 29-6 advantage late in the second quarter. They eventually outscored visiting Pepperell 19-2 in the second quarter to take a 37-8 lead into halftime.
"Our defense in the second quarter was really good, and we were able to put the ball inside offensively where our big guys did well scoring and passing around the basket," said Model head coach Jacob Travis. "We were very disciplined at times on defense tonight, and that helped us get a big lead and play with a lot of confidence for the rest of the game."
Jeremias Heard scored the first five points of the third quarter to push Model's lead to 42-8 as the big man was featured well for a majority of the contest as he took advantage of his chances around the rim as well as pulling down several rebounds and even making a big impact defensively with several blocked shots. The Devils doubled up Pepperell in the third quarter for a 20-10 advantage in the period to extend their lead to 57-18 at the end of the period and force the mercy-rule shortened final quarter.
Heard finished with a game-high 13 points for Model. Cole Mathis was also in double figures with 11 points, and Braxton Sims and Joey Samples each scored nine. Ja'lyn Searcy added seven as well. Heard and Samples did most of their damage in the paint.
"Jeremias does a good job scoring and helping us run our offense through the post, and Joey gives us a nice boost off the bench," said Travis. "They can take it strong and score but also help us play inside out to set up shooters. They are getting better every day."
The reserves took over in the fourth quarter as Travis was able to get some minutes for the younger guys who showed some impressive things for the future.
"It's good to get those guys minutes because you are always coaching next year's team too," said Travis. "To get them experience against a team that plays hard like Pepperell is really good. It helps them see the speed of the game and learn through that experience."
Pepperell (6-17, 2-9) was held without a scorer in double figures as Gage Owens led the team in scoring with seven points in the loss. Kalvarri Smith added six, and Jaxson Beard scored five.
Model is back at home on Thursday to host Fannin County at 7:30 p.m. in a make-up game of an earlier postponement. They close out the regular season on Friday by hosting Gordon Central at 7:30 p.m. The Devils can lock up the No. 2 seed in the region with a pair of wins as that spot comes with a bye into the semifinals of the 7-AA Tournament and also assures them of a state tournament berth.
Pepperell is back at home on Friday for their final regular-season contest as they host region foe Fannin County at 7:30 p.m.