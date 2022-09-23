The Model Blue Devils celebrated their homecoming night in style on Friday, shutting out the Murray County Indians 44-0 to win their third consecutive game.
In the Region 7-AA opener for both teams, Model dominated from the start. The Blue Devils forced a punt on Murray County’s first possession and took over at the Indians’ 27 yard line after a 22-yard punt return by Riley Chapman. Two plays later, Daniel Jolly took an end-around handoff on the left side and bolted into the end zone from 20 yards out for a 6-0 lead.
On Murray County’s next possession, the Blue Devils pressured quarterback Aaron Flood into a quick throw, and linebacker Joey Samples picked it off and rambled 16 yards into the end zone for a 12-0 lead.
Late in the first quarter, defensive end Brant Pace got into the action, snagging an interception at the Murray County 20 yard line and taking it to the house for an 18-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Jolly took a handoff and sprinted 35 yards around left end for his second score of the night and a commanding 25-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, Model quarterback Jake Sanders hit Jakenes Heard for a 12-yard TD pass on a slant pattern to increase the lead to 31-0. Right before halftime, Sanders connected with Amir Pinkard on a similar pattern, this one from 15 yards out, to build a 38-0 lead at the break.
Model (3-2, 1-0) got its final score on the night on a 36-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Gamble with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Murray County (0-5, 0-1) could never mount any threat against the Model defense. The Blue Devils didn’t allow a first down and completely smothered the Indians’ offense, holding them to -13 total yards.
Model will travel to Rockmart next Friday for a big region test.