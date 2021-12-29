It was a tight game for the first three quarters on Tuesday night as Model opened the Big Blue Classic on their home court against Wilson Academy, but the Blue Devils owned the fourth as they outscored the visitors 20-9 to pull away for a 61-50 victory.
Model (7-2) trailed 16-14 after one quarter on Tuesday and then by a 27-22 score at the half but battled back in the third to tie the game at 41-41 going to the final quarter.
Leading the offensive effort for the Devils was Dane Fisher with a game-high 22 points, including making six 3-pointers total and 15 points in the first half to keep his team in the game. Jakenes Heard also had a big night with 17 points, and Ja'lyn Searcy added nine with seven coming in the big fourth-quarter effort.
Jeremiah Ruffin led Wilson Academy (5-8) with 15 points. Quez Wright added 10, and Joseph Sonson scored nine.
Model was back on the court on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. to take on Effingham County and then wrap up the Big Blue Classic on Thursday at 6 p.m. when they take on Douglass.
In other recent prep basketball action:
Darlington boys 84, Ezell-Harding Christian 57
The Tigers closed out their trip to Panama City for the Holiday Hoops Tournament in style on Wednesday with a huge offensive effort to earn a convincing win.
Darlington (9-1) started out the game firing on all cylinders as they scored 31 first-quarter points to take a 31-8 lead at the end of the period and never looked back. They led 50-26 at the half and 64-43 after three quarters.
Leading the way for the Tigers was Patrick Shelley with 26 points and nine rebounds. Braden Bell added 20 points, including five made 3s, to go with nine rebounds, and DJ Johnson scored 17 points. Szymon Paluch was the fourth Darlington scorer in double figures with 11 points.
The Tigers will next play on Monday as they travel to McCallie (Tenn.) for a tough non-region test starting at 5:30 p.m.
Darlington girls 53, LaGrange 20
The Lady Tigers rolled to a win on Tuesday in their opening game at the Heard County Holiday Classic at Heard County High.
Darlington (10-1) was led by Georgeanna Dempsey with 13 points. Jyjy Johnson and Emmaline Ratledge each added nine points.
The Lady Tigers were back at the event on Wednesday to take on host Heard County at 3:30 p.m. and then will wrap up the three games there by squaring off with Carver-Columbus at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.