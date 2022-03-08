The Model boys made easy work of region foe Dade County on Monday night, racking up goal after goal before eventually ending the game early by mercy rule for a 10-0 win in the 60th minute.
Leading the offense for the Blue Devils (5-2-1, 3-0 in Region 7-AA) were John Ramseur and Elijah Marshall with two goals apiece. Ramseur also had an assist.
Also contributing offensively were Wyatt Patterson with one goal and two assists, Jonathan Ogle and Liam Marshall with one goal and one assist apiece, Grayson Davis and Kevin Espinoza with one goal apiece, Lakin Dancause with two assists and Jack Robinson with one assist.
Will Burnes had two saves at goalkeeper and also scored the game-ending goal to force the mercy rule.
Model will be on the road Thursday as they take the short trip to Coosa to battle with the rival Eagles at 7 p.m.
In other prep soccer action from Monday:
Model girls 2, Dade County 1
The Lady Devils celebrated Senior Night with a hard-fought victory thanks to two timely goals from Madison Parker and Sophie Lawing.
Also contributing offensively for Model (8-0, 5-0 in Region 7-AA) was Elise O’Neill with an assist and seniors Perry Durden, Ashley Vicente-Perez and Lizzie Ely. Goalkeepers Emma Couch and Ryli Howe shared time in goal to record the shutout, and the Lady Devils also got a strong effort from their back four on defense.
Model will look to remain unbeaten when they travel to region and Floyd County foe Coosa on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Pepperell girls 2, Chattooga 0
The Lady Dragons put together a complete team effort Monday to earn a region victory at home.
Scoring goals for Pepperell (2-6-1, 1-5 in Region 7-AA) were Abi Silver and Gracie Veliz. Silver’s goal came on a penalty kick, and the score for Veliz was her first varsity goal.
The Lady Dragons are on the road Friday to take on Dade County at 5 p.m. in another region contest.