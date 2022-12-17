A basketball coach will tell you that a balanced team is hard to stop.
That makes defending the Model Blue Devils a tough task right now, with opponents having to pick their poison — try to stop their strong post game with a double-team, or extend the perimeter and cover the Devils’ sharp-shooting guards.
Chattooga had its hands full all night on Saturday trying to solve that puzzle, as Model used an offensive barrage in the second quarter to pull away en route to a 68-43 win in the semifinal round of the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High School.
A 22-7 run the second quarter fueled the win, with the Blue Devils turning a 3-point lead to start the quarter into a comfortable 18-point cushion by halftime.
“Almost every team we’ve played this year has used a zone defense on us to help contain the post, and we’ve been committed to work on our outside shooting,” Model head coach Jacob Travis said. “We were able to shoot the ball really well tonight, and that caused some matchup problems for them. Our defense was really good tonight, and we had a lot of guys have a good game.”
Senior forward Jakenes Heard didn’t just have a good game, however. He had a great game, drilling four consecutive 3-pointers on four straight possessions in the second quarter, turning a 19-13 Model lead into a 28-15 advantage in just three minutes.
“Jakenes is a special talent for sure,” Travis said. “I’m blessed to be able to coach him, and his shooting tonight really opened up a lot of things.”
One thing that opened up was single coverage in the post for his brother, Jeremias. With Jakenes scoring 23 points, including six 3-pointers, Jeremias was a force in the paint, scoring 18 points and collecting 10 rebounds.
Jayden Hames also had a big night for Model (6-2), connecting on four 3-pointers and finishing with 14 points. The Blue Devils hit 13 total 3-point shots in the win.
Trey Smith tried to keep Chattooga (5-3) in the game, scoring 19 points, but no other Indians player had double figures. Brady Groce was second in scoring with eight.
Model advances to play in the tournament championship game on Tuesday at Berry College's Cage Center at 8:30 p.m. The Blue Devils will face either Rome or Darlington, who play in the other semifinal on Monday night at Armuchee at 8:30 p.m.
No matter the foe, Travis knows his team will have to execute even better to have a shot at winning the coveted Gold Ball trophy.
“Whoever it is, we’ll be playing a team that can pressure us and play tough defense,” he said. “It will be a big test for us. But it’s a good sign that we played well against a really good team tonight, and yet we still have a lot of things we can work on and improve.”