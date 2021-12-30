The Model boys faced off against their counterparts from Douglass on the second day of the Big Blue Classic at Model High on Wednesday night. The Blue Devils outclassed the Astros and won comfortably by a score of 69-47.
Model’s Dane Fisher stood out the most on the night as he paced both teams with 23 points. Fisher was particularly lethal from beyond the arc, as he drained seven 3-pointers.
Fisher's teammate Derion Richardson added 11 to finish second in scoring for the Blue Devils. Model coach Jacob Travis praised the play of Fisher and Richardson.
“They (Fisher and Richardson) have to do a whole lot of work handling the basketball, and it’s a very tiring thing to do,” Travis said. “We‘ve played two really quick teams in a row, and we’re about to play another third excellent team. I’m really proud of their growth in that department. It’s not something they did much last year – either one of them. Finding their teammates open on the court is kind of a work in progress for us, but they both have improved huge in that. When Dane’s open, it’s a mistake. He’s going to make his three. Derion is coming alive and shooting the ball a little better for us too. He’s also an excellent shooter.”
It was evident from early in the game that the Astros were out of Model’s league. The Blue Devils (8-2) controlled the entire game as they never trailed, and the game rarely felt close. Travis said he was happy to get the win but said his team could've done a better job in the third period.
“We got casual in the third quarter,” Travis said. “They called a timeout, and I made it very clear. I made it clear after the game. We got real casual and cute. We didn’t keep our foot on the gas, and we let a really athletic and well-coached team hang around. (Those type of teams) will do that if we don’t take it serious in that moment.”
On the other side, Joshua Patterson and Eddie Gamble led the Astros (4-3) with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
The Blue Devils were back on the hardwood on Thursday, as they will take on Effingham at 6 p.m. to close out the Big Blue Classic. Model will then jump back into Region 7-AA play on Tuesday when they host Dade County at 7:30 p.m.