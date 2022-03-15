The Model Blue Devils have gotten off to a strong start this season, and on Monday afternoon, they continued that early-season surge with a dominant home victory over region foe Chattooga.
Model used a similar recipe as they have all season to this point as they got timely hitting from up and down the lineup and a shutdown effort on the mound to defeat the visiting Indians 10-0 in five innings to remain unbeaten in 7-AA play.
Model head coach Brandon Patch said a lot of his team's success thus far in 2022 is due to the team chemistry his squad has developed to go with the a lot of talent.
"It just seems like there is a good chemistry with this team, and they really enjoy being around each other," said Patch. "They really get along and work hard for each other. We've still got a lot of work to do and things we can improve on, and we have some tough games coming up. But we like where we are right now with this group."
The Devils (9-1, 4-0 in 7-AA) scored four runs in the first inning to set the tone for Monday's victory and then added single runs in the third and fourth before ending the game with four runs in the fifth to force the mercy rule.
Leading the way at the plate for Model was a quartet of players with multi-hit days. Drake Swiger finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, Chance Minshew had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, Davis Chastain had a double among two hits to go with an RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases and Landon Cantrell also had two hits and two runs scored.
Jake Ashley cranked a solo homer over the left-center field fence in the fifth inning, Kyle Kessler contributed a hit and an RBI, and Jacob Brock and Jace Armstrong each had an RBI to round out the Devils' offensive output.
"We had a good offensive effort today, and our baserunning really stood out," said Patch. "We had hits from several guys, and we squared some balls up right at people in the field too that could've been hits. I was pleased with our approach overall at the plate."
As good as Model was in the box on Monday, the pitching effort was equally as impressive as Brock started and went four innings to earn the win. He didn't allow a run on two hits and struck out seven. Minshew came on in the fifth to finish things off with a scoreless inning of relief as he struck out one.
"(Jacob) pitched really well today," said Patch. "He has worked hard and is a really good competitor. He's put up some good numbers at the plate too. He's definitely one of our leaders, and we wouldn't be where we're at without him."
Brody Mobbs and Haign Stephens had the only two hits for Chattooga (0-12, 0-4). Mobbs also drew two walks, and Aidan McGuire and Will Bare also reached base on a walk.
Model will be on the road at Chattooga on Wednesday at 5 p.m., and then the teams will be back at Model on Friday to complete the series with a 5 p.m. first pitch.