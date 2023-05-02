Model's postseason matchup started with a battle early on against Appling County on Monday, but the Devils' experience and talent shined though to lead the way to a season-extending victory in the Class AA state tournament quarterfinals.
The Devils (16-1) rallied back from dropping a couple games in the opening sequence of their match at the Rome downtown courts but came through in fine fashion after that to have a strong finish and punch their ticket to the Class AA final four for the second time in the last three years.
"The guys started a little shaky today. It took us some time to adjust to the opponent and the wind," said Model head coach Josh Goss. "Both doubles teams won a hard-fought first set but really picked up in the second sets. Cooper Heard played well from the get-go and didn't give his opponent any good balls to hit. Orgil Adams got his first elite eight win with good play. Ethan Ellison may be the best I've coached when it comes to making in-game adjustments.
"It was a very good team effort, and we will need more of that next round."
Model now moves into the Class AA state semifinals where it will visit fellow No. 1 seed Fellowship Christian. The Devils will be on the road as the the result of the GHSA's Universal Coin Toss for like seeds.
In Monday's match the Devils officially won 3-0 over Appling County as Cooper Heard (No. 2 singles) won 6-2, 6-2 and Orgil Adams (No. 3) won 6-1, 6-4) before the No. 2 doubles team of Luke Tanner and Daniel Veillon clinched the match and the final four berth with a 7-5, 6-0 win.
The remaining two lines were pulled with the team result no longer in doubt. Model's No. 1 singles player Ethan Ellison won his first set 6-1 and was up in the second set 4-2 when the contest was called, and the No. 1 doubles team of John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon won its first set 6-3 and was up 4-1 in the second set.
Model's seniors have now advanced to the final four twice and have been to at least the state quarterfinals in every postseason they have been a part of with their freshman season cut short due to Covid.