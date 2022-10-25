The Model Middle Blue Devils completed a perfect season last Wednesday by defeating Pepperell 20-6 in the championship game to finish 7-0 and claim their first Floyd County Athletic Association title.
The Blue Devils, led by head coach Brandon Patch, played strong defense just like they have all season in the title game, which was a rematch from last year, while getting two rushing touchdowns from Collin Watson and one from Jaden Edwards.
“It was a blessing to coach this group of guys,” Patch said. “They worked very hard and really played together throughout the season. We are lucky to have such a great group of kids and coaches.
“The team was led by a veteran group of 24 eighth-graders, many of which who started as seventh-graders. Last year, they took their lumps at times but really worked hard in the offseason in the weight room. We also had a great turnout in our summer program, averaging over 50 kids per session.”
Model was dominant all season as they opened with a 33-6 victory over Coosa and then followed that up with a wins over Armuchee (38-12), Pepperell (26-0), Chattooga (26-0), Darlington (51-7) and Ashworth (40-0) before the championship game win over Peppperell.
Team members for the Devils included Grady Hickman, Zac Nichols, Ben Mathis, Christopher Brookshire, Haven Barron-Carter, Rance Cunningham, Jacob Johnson, Awaab Khatieb, Malachi Shelley, Brantley Patch, Maddox Raughton, Jaden Edwards, Mikey Combs, Amos Rogers, Luke Silver, Garrett Amerson, Triston Ramey, Easton Fincher, Collin Watson, Tal Stone, Cylen Ford, Braxton Kirby, Tyler Harrell, AJ Adams, JT Byars, Collin Miller, Ayden Miles, Clay Hardaker, Emerson Jackson, Chris Williams, Jack Lord, Logan Sprayberry, Tristan Coover, Swade Warren, Bailey Hickman, Nick McDowell, Jesse Ayer, Sebastian Castaneda, Lonnie Lawrence and Caden White.