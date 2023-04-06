Despite starting 7-AA play 9-0, the Model Blue Devils knew they had some tough challenges ahead of them in their final three region series against Haralson County, Fannin County and Rockmart.
After Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of Haralson County that's one test down and two more to go.
The Devils completed a three-game sweep of the Rebels on Wednesday thanks to 7-3 and 8-0 wins in a doubleheader at Gary York Field thanks to two strong outings on the mound from Frank Curry and Chance Minshew coupled with timely, patient offense at the plate. The two victories followed a 4-1 win by Model at Haralson County on Tuesday.
"Haralson County is a very good team, well coached, have tough outs in their lineup and some strong arms on the mound so these are three really good wins for us," said Model head coach Brandon Patch. "I thought our three starters did a tremendous job for us with Jace (Armstrong) down there yesterday and Frank and Chance today. Frank went six strong for us in the first game today, and Chance had a complete-game, one-hitter in the second game. You really can't ask for more than that.
"And we had some timely hitting with a good approach at the plate. We did those things well, and we played very good, sound defense all three games of the series. I'm really proud of that. This is a big sweep for us, but we know we still have Fannin County and Rockmart so we can't stop doing what we're doing. We've got to keep getting better."
In Game 1 on Wednesday, Model (20-3, 12-0 7-AA) jumped out to a quick lead with two runs in the bottom of the first, but Haralson County responded right back to tie it with two in the top of the second.
The Devils scored three over the third and fourth to take a 5-2 lead, and after the Rebels (12-10, 9-3) pulled within two with a run in the top of the sixth, Model added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the inning. Haralson County got multiple runners on in the seventh but were unable to push them across.
At the plate Armstrong had a pair of hits and three RBIs to lead the offense, and Hudson Latimer was 3-for-3 with a run scored in the leadoff spot. Brant Pace contributed a double, an RBI and two runs scored, and Minshew and Cooper Dean also had doubles with Dean driving in a run and Minshew scoring two runs.
Reece Grodeman also had a hit and an RBI, and Winston Cash chipped in with a hit and a run scored.
Curry earned the win by going six innings and allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks. He was able to get out of multiple jams when Haralson County looked to have strong scoring opportunities.
"I'm so proud of Frank. For him to go through what he has gone through with injuries and worked his tail off this offseason to get back, it's just great to see," said Patch. "He beared down a few times and got out of some jams with ground balls and pop-ups today and gave us six innings."
Grodeman came in to work one inning of scoreless relief in the seventh as he didn't allow a hit and walked one.
Tucker Wade had a pair of hits and an RBI to lead the bats in the first game for Haralson County. Haldyn Williams, Holden Davis and Matthew Hutson all had doubles in the loss, and Hutson drove in two.
The story in the second game on Wednesday was the dominant pitching of Minshew who went the distance for the complete-game, one-hit shutout. He struck out 10 and only walked one.
"Chance was attacking the bottom of the zone and getting ground balls and strikeouts with it," said Patch. "When he pitches like that, he's hard to hit. I'm proud of him for how much he has matured and grown this year."
After the second game was scoreless going into the fourth, Model struck for seven in the bottom half of that frame to take command and give Minshew more than enough run support. The Devils paired a couple timely hits with multiple bases-loaded walks and a hit-by-pitch to keep the rally going.
"We were really patient at the plate today and hit the ball well with two strikes," said Patch. "That's something we've really worked on is battling the entire at-bat. We did that in both games today."
Drake Swiger had a double and two RBIs and reached on hit-by-pitches three times in the second game. Grodeman and Dean each had a pair of hits and an RBI, and Armstrong and Minshew each had one hit and one RBI. Latimer and Pace each drove in a run as well.
Haralson County's lone hit in the nightcap came from Hutson.
Model will host Fannin County on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to open a three-game series in region play. The two teams will complete the series next Friday with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. at Fannin County.
Model will then battle Rockmart in the final series of the regular season the following week.
"We're going to take the day off tomorrow after winning three against a very good Haralson County team," said Patch. "But we'll get right back to work after that because Fannin County is good too. Hopefully we can duplicate this kind of effort next week."