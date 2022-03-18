Model baseball continued its strong play recently with a dominant 15-0 mercy-rule shortened victory in three innings at home on Thursday over Chattooga.
The Blue Devils (11-1, 6-0 in 7-AA) completed a three-game sweep of the Indians this week with the win after defeating them 10-0 on Monday and 14-1 on Wednesday.
Model once again got solid contributions from several different players in their lineup during Thursday's game as 10 separate Blue Devils recorded at least one hit. Jacob Brock led the charge with a 2-for-3 day with three RBIs and two runs scored as well as three walks, and Davis Chastain also had two hits, including a triple, to go with a one RBI and two runs scored. Landon Cantrell added a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Drake Swiger had a hit and three RBIs as well.
Other offensive standouts were Kyle Kessler with a hit and two RBIs, Jake Ashley with a triple and three runs scored, Brant Pace and Dillon Silver with a double and an RBI apiece and Jared Terhune with a hit and a run scored.
On the mound, Frank Curry worked a shortened complete-game shutout for the win, going three innings and allowing just one hit while striking out four.
Brody Mobbs had the lone hit for Chattooga (0-14, 0-6).
Model will step out of region play on Monday when they host St. Pius X at 5 p.m.
In other prep sports action on Thursday:
TENNIS
Model girls 4, Trion 1
The Lady Devils earned a non-region victory on Thursday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College thanks to solid singles and doubles play.
Model (8-1) got singles wins from Tori Calvert (No. 1) and Ambria Ludwig (No. 3) to pair with doubles victories from the No. 1 team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden and the No. 2 team of Amara Howard and Nora Stone for their four points on the day.
Model will visit Dade County on Monday at 4:15 p.m. for another Region 7-AA matchup.