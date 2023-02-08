ROCKMART — The Model Blue Devils could only control half of their fate in the region standings on Tuesday night. The rest would be up to the result of the Murray County game vs. North Murray.
The Blue Devils didn’t let that phase them at all, as they started out hot and never trailed in their game at Rockmart, holding off the stubborn Yellow Jackets 59-49 to close out the regular season.
Model (18-4) secured a tie atop the Region 7-AA standings with North Murray, with both teams holding 10-2 region records and each having beaten the other. North Murray defeated Murray County 70-60 on Tuesday as well.
The tiebreaker was decided on Wednesday with North Murray winning the coin toss to secure the No. 1 seed and the right to host the region tournament.
But Model head coach Jacob Travis wasn’t focused on that Tuesday night. He was concentrating on getting his team to play more focused than the team’s last two games, an 11-point loss at North Murray and a sluggish 7-point win over Gordon Central.
“I thought our guys had good energy early and we hit a lot of big shots,” Travis said. “We didn’t seem to play as tightly-wound as we have been… the guys seemed looser and more relaxed. We still missed a few good looks, but we found a good rhythm and started to drive some inside as well. When you’re hitting from the outside, too, that’s a good combination.”
Model jumped out 8-2 in the first 90 seconds of the game behind a put-back by Jakenes Heard and two 3-pointers from Jayden Hames. Hames drilled another trey later in the quarter, loosening up the Rockmart defense, which allowed 6-foot-9 center Jeremias Heard to have some room in the paint. Heard took advantage in the second quarter, scoring eight points and helping the Blue Devils take a 29-20 lead into the break.
“Our plan going in was focusing more on our inside defense over our perimeter defense, because Model has such a big advantage with their interior game,” said Rockmart head coach Vic Calhoun. “But they lit things up from the outside, and when they do that, they are hard to beat. They are well-coached and so good at the fundamentals… they really don’t have any weaknesses. I thought our guys gave a great effort tonight, but we just didn’t hit enough shots to keep pace.”
The Blue Devils continued to attack in the second half with their inside-out combinations. Jack Robinson nailed a 3-pointer, Jakenes Heard slashed to the rim for a lay-up, Hames completed a traditional 3-point play, and Hames then nailed his fourth 3-pointer of the game to build Model’s biggest lead at 40-25 midway through the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets (14-11, 7-5) hit four 3s in the second half to try to climb back into the game, and they cut the gap to eight points on a couple of occasions, but the Blue Devils never gave up a big run or the lead.
Hames led all scorers with 22 points in the game, while the two Heard brothers each added 13 points apiece.
For Rockmart, Cam Ferguson led the way with 17 points.
Both teams now have a week off to practice and fine tune a few things before the region tournament starts next week at North Murray.
“I told our guys that an 18-4 regular season is hard to do, to keep that rhythm and confidence up for a whole season,” Travis said. “But I also told them to not get spoiled, because everyone at this point is back to 0 and 0, and we’re all in the same boat in the region tournament. Now it’s time to go back to work and focus on improving and getting as ready as we can for next week.”