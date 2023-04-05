Model did everything it needed to do to put itself in the best position possible for a region title by finishing out the regular-season schedule with 11 straight wins, but even after that, the Devils needed some help.
Head coach Donnie Mendence and his squad got that much-needed assistance on Tuesday night with North Murray losing 1-0 to county rival Murray County to break a tie atop the standings and award the Blue Devils the Region 7-AA championship.
Model (13-3-1, 11-1 7-AA) dropped its first region game of the season back on Feb. 17 at North Murray by a 2-0 score, but has been hot ever since then, winning each region matchup remaining, including a 2-0 home win over those same Mountaineers on March 15 to make it a dead heat for the region title. Knowing that North Murray held the tiebreaker should each team finish with only one region loss, the Devils needed the Mountaineers to drop one more region game in order to claim the crown and the top seed going into next week's Class AA State Tournament.
"We knew after we beat North Murray 2-0 that we had to cheer for Gordon Central or Murray County but also had to win out," said Mendence. "Once we won out, we were cheering for Gordon Central and Murray County. I told the kids all along the pressure was on (North Murray) because we were almost guaranteed the two-seed by the time we played them. So I asked the kids to just put the pressure on them and see if they fold.
"We’re so excited to win region though. We lost our first region match in February and did not lose another region match after that. We continued to get better all year, and I’m so proud of our kids. I really feel like by the end of the season we were the better team and deserved to win region. That also gives us a great advantage in the playoffs of being able to host at least the first two rounds if you are fortunate enough to advance."
The Devils will prepare to host East Jackson in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs next week with a date and time to be announced.
With the title, Model made it a clean sweep in 7-AA as the Lady Devils also claimed the region crown thanks to an undefeated season, including going 12-0 in region play. The Lady Devils will visit Rome on Saturday for a non-region test before also hosting East Jackson in the first round of state next week with a day and time to be announced.
Those are just two of the several local teams to earn state playoff berths. The Rome boys put together a strong regular season to finish second in a tough Region 6-AAAAAA and will host Douglas County in the first round.
The Darlington girls also took second in Region 7-A Division I and will host Rabun County in the first round of the state playoffs. The Pepperell girls, Armuchee boys and Darlington boys earned state berths as well and will all be on the road for their first-round matchups. The Lady Dragons will visit Commerce, the Indians will head to Elbert County and the Tigers are at Tallulah Falls.
Dates and times for each first-round matchup are expected to be finalized and announced in the next few days.