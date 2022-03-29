The Model Blue Devils opened a huge Region 7-AA series with an 8-2 win on the road on Monday at Coosa.
Model (13-2, 7-0 in 7-AA) scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead and then added a few more runs to their total over the final three innings and relied on shutdown pitching to get the victory over their Floyd County rival.
Davis Chastain had a strong effort on the mound and at the plate to lead the Devils as he pitched six innings and allowed two runs on two hits while striking out 11. He also drove in three runs at the plate.
Chance Minshew came in to finish the game in the seventh for Model, going one inning and allowing no runs or hits while striking out two.
Other offensive contributors for Model were Jacob Brock with three hits, including a double, to go with a run scored, Jace Armstrong with a double and an RBI, Winston Cash with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, Landon Cantrell with a hit and an RBI and Brant Pace with a hit and two runs scored.
For Coosa (12-5, 8-2 in 7-AA) Hayden McBurnett had a hit and two RBIs, and Trent Cantrell also had a hit and a run scored. Ashton Williams drew a walk, stole a base and scored a run.
Cody King pitched 4 1-3 innings for the Eagles and gave up six runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out six. McBurnett provided 2 2-3 innings of relief as he allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and struck out two.
Model and Coosa will get together again on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Model to continue the three-game series and wrap things up with a 5 p.m. game back at Coosa on Friday.
In other prep sports action from Monday:
SOCCER
Armuchee girls 2, Trion 1
The Lady Indians clinched the No. 2 seed from Region 6-A Public for the state tournament with a hard-fought victory at home on Monday.
Armuchee (9-3, 5-1 in 6-A Public) took the lead on a goal by Malone Christen in the 28th minute after she intercepted a Trion pass in the box, and the Lady Indians took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
After Trion scored to tie the game shortly into the second half on a corner kick, Armuchee scored a clutch goal to retake the lead 2-1 as Erene Castro deposited a rebound off the keeper into the back of the net.
The Armuchee defense was able to hold on from there over the final minutes of the contest. The Lady Indians outshot Trion 20-8 in the win, and goalkeeper Delaney Steen recorded four saves.
"Trion was organized and aggressive on the ball," said Armuchee head coach Don Bettler. "They were hard to break down in the final third. That is a sure sign of a well-coached team. I have come to expect that from Coach (Marcia) Thompson. We had strong play in the midfield tonight. I want to lift up Marissa Kimple for her dedication to defense. She always recoveres and was a big factor in holding the ball for us."
Armuchee will close out the regular season on Thursday when they host Calhoun in a non-region contest at 5:30 p.m. They will then have a little time off before hosting their opening round matchup of the Class A Public State Tournament on April 12.
BASEBALL
Darlington 9, Walker 8 (eight innings)
The Tigers rallied from two deficits on Monday afternoon to claim a victory in extra innings for their first region win of the season.
Darlington (6-9, 1-3 in 7-A Private) fell behind 5-0 going to the bottom of the sixth but rallied for six runs in the inning to swing the game back in their favor. After Walker went back ahead 8-6 in the seventh, the Tigers tied the game with two in the bottom of the inning to force extras and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
"Great game to be a part of tonight," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "Our hitters had a hard time adjusting at the plate early but showed a lot of patience by getting to their pitcher late in the game. It was great to see our bottom of the order step up when they struggled of late. Super proud of the team's resiliency when they could have thrown in the towel when the game shifted in favor of the opposition. Outstanding effort in all by our group, being able to rebound a couple of times when they took the lead. Their team swung the bat well, but Logan (Floyd) kept fighting to give us a chance."
Leading the way at the plate for Darlington was three hitters with multi-hit games. Floyd had two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI, Hill Shropshire had two hits and drove in two runs and Ashton Albers contributed two hits and scored two runs.
Also making an impact offensively was Caleb Butler with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, Jack Payne with a double and run scored and Bagley Larry with a hit and an RBI.
On the mound, Floyd got a no decision despite pitching seven innings and allowing eight runs (four earned) on 12 hits while striking out eight. Shropshire came in to pitch the eighth and got the win after not allowing a hit or a run and striking out one.
Darlington was back home on Tuesday to host Mt. Paran Christian in another region test, and they will visit Mt. Paran Christian on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Pepperell 7, Fannin County 2
The Dragons opened a 7-AA series on Monday with a win on their home field thanks to balanced contributions from their lineup.
Chandler Hall had a hit and three RBIs in the contest for Pepperell (8-8, 5-2 in 7-AA). Blake Floyd contributed a double and an RBI, and Dakota Corntassel, Brenton McGinnis, Logan Lawrence, Gage Owens, Kolby Davis and Ayden Frazier also had hits in the win.
Landen Loyd earned the win for the Dragons by pitching five shutout innings and striking out eight.
Pepperell will travel to Fannin County on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and then wrap up the series by hosting Fannin County again on Friday at 5 p.m.