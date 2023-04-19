Last season Model claimed its first region title since 1971, but the Devils' faithful didn't have to endure a very long wait for another one.
Model rallied from a 4-0 deficit on Tuesday evening to defeat Rockmart 8-4 and clinch the Region 7-AA championship to give the program back-to-back region titles.
"As you can imagine, I am very proud of our boys," said Model head coach Brandon Patch. "They have shown so much resiliency throughout the season. That was our fourth come-from-behind win in a row. I can't tell you how much I admire these boys for how they stick together and continue to work no matter the circumstances."
Model (24-3, 16-0 7-AA) found itself in a hole on Tuesday as Rockmart scored a run in each of the first two innings and added two more in the fourth to make it 4-0. But the Devils' lineup would be the one that got hot down the stretch in the game as it put up single runs in the fourth and fifth to cut the deficit in half and then swung the game around with a four-run sixth.
Model added two more insurance runs in the seventh, and that was plenty of support needed for starter Jace Armstrong and reliever Reece Grodeman. Armstrong earned the win by pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits with five strikeouts. Grodeman came on to get the final out in the seventh and earn the save.
Grodeman and Cooper Dean lead the way at the plate as Grodeman had a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored and Dean went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Dillon Silver also had a pair of hits and scored a run.
Brant Pace contributed a hit and scored two runs, and Jared Terhune had a hit and scored a run.
Model, which ran its win streak to 20 games with Tuesday's victory, completed its series back at home with Rockmart on Wednesday with a doubleheader. The Devils will await their first-round opponent, which they will host, for the Class AA state playoffs next week.
In other prep baseball action on Tuesday:
Coosa 17, Chattooga 1
The Eagles had a huge first inning and never looked back in a run-rule shortened region victory in three innings.
Coosa (11-15, 8-8 7-A Division I) scored 11 runs in the top of the first to take control quickly before adding five in the second and one in the third. Three Eagles' hitters and three hits led by Pacey Smith with three hits, including a double, to go with four RBIs. Ryan Smith and Andrew Earwood both went 3-for-3 was well with three RBIs.
Hayden McBurnett contributed a double among two hits and drove in two runs, and Trent Cantrell and Colton McBurnett each had a hit and an RBI. CJ Wade added an RBI, and Seth Elrod had a double and scored a run.
Earwood got the win on the mound after pitching the shortened complete game as he went three innings and allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts.
Coosa is back at home on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to continue the series vs. Chattooga.
Armuchee 8, Dade County 7
The Indians got a walk-off hit by Blake Mathis in the seventh to complete a comeback win over region foe Dade County.
Armuchee (15-12, 9-7 7-A Division I) trailed 7-6 going to the bottom of the seventh after a wild first six innings in which Dade County went ahead three separate times only to see the host Indians tie the game in the following half inning. Armuchee then scored two in the bottom half of the seventh with the game-winner coming home to score on a Mathis single to send his team into a celebration.
Jackson Coonley led the Indians' bats with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Jack Rogers added a pair of hits, including a double, and two runs scored, and Chandler Desanto had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.
Mathis and Luke Lively also had a hit and an RBI apiece. Marcus Harris drove in a run, and Ethan Campbell scored two runs.
Blaine Ragland earned the win in relief as he pitched one inning and didn't give up a run on just one hit with one strikeout. Mathis tossed an inning of relief and allowed one run on three hits with one strikeout, and Lively got a no decision after pitching five innings and giving up six runs (four earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
Armuchee will be on the road at Dade County on Thursday at 5 p.m. and can clinch a playoff berth with a win.