On a day when Model celebrated history, the program went ahead and made a little more.
The Blue Devils defeated Dade County 5-0 on Monday afternoon to clinch the program's first region title since 1971, and they did it behind a record-setting performance on the mound by senior Davis Chastain. The championship-clinching win also came on the same day Model held the official dedication of Gary York Field as they renamed their home stadium in honor of the legendary late coach during pregame festivities.
"It's just a really special day," said Model head coach Brandon Patch. "To (clinch the region title) on the day we honor Coach York on the field that he literally built and for Davis to break a school record in the win, it's just a great day for this program.
"And it couldn't have happened to a more special group of guys. I'm so happy for them to get a chance to break that long streak without a region title. Our seniors have shown great leadership all year, and we've beaten some really good teams to win this region. I'm so proud of them."
Chastain pitched the complete-game shutout to earn the win and recorded 18 strikeouts to break the Model record for single-game strikeouts, which he previously set last season against Dade County with 17. The senior only allowed two hits in the contest with both not coming until the sixth innings.
"We were coming off a big week last week with two wins over Pepperell that really fired us up, and we were well-prepared for today," said Chastain. "We knew what was on the table for us so we were focused on that. As seniors, we knew coming into the season that the one goal we haven't gotten to yet was a region title. We had a lot of 6 a.m. workouts and a lot of practices that were all looking toward the bigger picture, which was winning that region title. We're excited to get it done and looking forward to the state playoffs next week."
Model (21-4, 14-2 in 7-AA) got their offensive work done early on Monday as they scored one run in the first and four in the second to build a five-run lead that proved to be more than enough to support Chastain's dominant performance.
Jace Armstrong had a big day with a double and three RBIs, and Cooper Dean also had a hit and two RBIs. Chastain helped himself at the plate with three hits in the leadoff spot, including two triples.
Brant Pace added two hits and a run scored for the Devils, and Jacob Brock and Landon Cantrell each drew a walk and scored a run apiece.
Dade County (14-13, 6-10) had a tough day in the box against Chastain with Landon Williams and Zeke Wheeler recording the team's only two hits. Brodie Swader drew two walks, and Jax Guinn reached base twice as well on a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
Swader pitched five innings and gave up five runs on eight hits while striking out eight as he took the loss on the mound. Eli Kimball pitched a scoreless sixth inning in relief and struck out one.
Model and Dade County will continue their series on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Dade County and then wrap up the three-game set back at Model on Friday at 5 p.m. After that, the Devils will shift their attention to the postseason as they will host Heard County, the No. 4 seed from Region 5-AA, in a three-game series in the first round of the Class AA State Playoffs.
"We talk about our year in three seasons, the non-region, the region and the playoffs," said Patch. "So we will start the third part of our season next week. We know we're going up against a strong region. We're just going to work hard to get ready and keep playing Model baseball and see how far that will take us."