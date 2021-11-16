Model High senior Davis Chastain signed a baseball scholarship on Thursday with Georgia State University (Atlanta, Ga.).
Chastain said of the signing: “It's been a journey to get here. It's a lifelong dream for me, and signing means that I'm one step closer. I've worked toward this my whole life since I started playing baseball. I've always wanted to play Division I baseball, and when I put that pen to paper it meant I was one step closer to doing that. I felt the emotions of that moment, especially when I saw my mom and dad looking at those signing papers. That meant a lot to me and is something I will always remember.”
“The coaches at Georgia State are the big reason I wanted to go there. I have bought in with the coaches. The head coach played professional baseball, and he is a young guy that is very interactive with his players. He's a really good players' coach.”
“I'm looking forward to my senior season here at Model. Last year we came up short of our goal of winning the region, but we still got to host a playoff game at Model for the first time in many years. We're going to be young this year, but we will see how those guys step up for us. Coach (Brandon) Patch has really been working with us so I'm excited to see what we can do.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Chastain (seated, center) are: (seated, from left) father Rodney Chastain, mother Chasity, (standing, from left) Model High assistant baseball coach Hunter Chastain, Model High assistant baseball coach Brett White, Model High head baseball coach Brandon Patch, Model High principal Kevin Strickland and Model High athletic director Todd Gilleland.