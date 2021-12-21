The Model boys quickly bounced back from a loss in the finals of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament on Saturday with a strong and balanced team performance to defeat Adairsville 71-57 on the road on Monday.
The Devils (6-2) had three players reach double figures in the non-region victory led by 17 points and eight rebounds from Dane Fisher. Jeremias Heard was also key with a double-double that included 14 points and 10 rebounds as well as three blocks.
Also scoring in double figures with Jakenes Heard with 13 points. Cole Mathis added nine points, and Joey Samples scored eight. Derion Richardson also had eight rebounds and five assists.
Model got out to a strong start in the game as they led 23-8 after one quarter and continued to add on in the second quarter as they took a 38-17 lead into the locker room at the half.
Adairsville cut the deficit to nine at one point in the fourth quarter, but the Devils closed it out down the stretch with some big plays on the offensive and defensive end.
Model will get a little break now before they play again next Tuesday when they host Wilson Academy at 6 p.m. in their first game of three at the Big Blue Classic on their home floor. They will host Douglass on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and wrap things up with a matchup against Effingham on Thursday at 6 p.m.