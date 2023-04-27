Model did everything in its power to attempt to get a storybook ending in Tuesday’s Class AA quarterfinal matchup against Pierce County, but a furious comeback attempt in the second half ultimately fell short in a 3-2 season-ending loss at home.
The Devils (15-4-1) found themselves down 3-1 at the half after some tough breaks, along with a strong first 40 minutes by Pierce County. But Model refused to go away quietly and put together a furious final half as it seemed the ball was in or near the Bears’ 18-yard box for almost the entire half.
Model got within one on a terrific shot by Zeke Donner that snuck by the keeper off a long ball pass from Jack Robinson in the 57th minute. A couple moments later, it looked like Donner was off to the races again for a similar chance, but the attack was blown dead for an offside call.
The Devils’ last quality chance came in the final 10 minutes as a loose ball in the box fell at one of their players’ feet, which allowed them to get a hard shot off that looked destined for the back of the net before Pierce County keeper Caden Edwards came out of nowhere to get the save.
“I challenged our guys at the half. Down 3-1 we could lay down or fight. And I knew before I even said that we were going to come back in that second half and give every ounce of fight we had,” Model head coach Donnie Mendence said. “Our defense came up big. Evans Drinkard played great marking their main offensive threat, and Tanner (Couey) stepped up in goal and made plays to keep us in the game.
“We had chances in the second half to score, but it just seemed like we couldn’t get a shot off with all the numbers (Pierce County) had in the box, or we couldn’t get enough pace on it. We had some free kicks and some long throw-ins to give us a chance, but we just couldn’t get that tying goal. Then, that one where the ball drops at our feet and it looked like the shot was going in, and their keeper makes a great save. You just can’t do anything about that.”
Pierce County (15-5) got on the board first in the 15th minute with a goal from Clark Stovall off an assist from Colin Waters.
After Model threatened a few times and just missed with a shot high off a long throw-in in the next few minutes, the Bears doubled their lead, with Jonah Allen bending a shot into the net off another assist from Waters.
The Devils responded to cut the deficit in half 2 minutes later when Grayson Davis leaped above the crowd in the box and directed a header into the right side of the net to make it 2-1. The goal came off a long throw-in by Robinson for the assist.
Pierce County scored its third goal in the 31st minute as Ashton Bowen got his head in the right place to score off an attempted clearance by Model that deflected off Bowen’s face straight back into the net.
The Model defense kept the Bears right there at three goals for the rest of the contest as it rose up to the test the few times it needed to, with the Devils controlling possession for much of the second half. Couey had several saves in the game and got to several more loose balls in the box to thwart any other possible scoring opportunities.
Mendence said it was a tough way to end a special season, but he couldn’t be more proud of his team that continued to get better throughout the season to earn a region title and a trip to the elite eight.
“Every year before the season, you look ahead and try to play out scenarios of what you think will happen,” Mendence said. “This was almost a completely new region for us, and the only thing we knew was we haven’t beaten Gordon Central in a few years, and we have played well against Fannin County. Everything else was new. I think most people thought we would be the No. 3 or 4 seed and have to play a tough game in the first round for an early exit, but these guys kept getting better every single game and turned into fighters. They had that relentless effort and no-quit attitude that will take you as far as any amount of talent will.
“I’m so proud of these guys for what they did this year, and I enjoyed coaching them. I always tell them that, win, lose or draw, I love them, and before tonight, I even said that if we go out and give every ounce of fight and effort we could, I would be proud of the result.”
Pierce County advanced to the Class AA semifinals, where it will visit Providence Christian on Friday.
The Devils will lose just one senior from this year’s team in Robinson. Mendence said Robinson will be a tough one to replace, but he is excited about the team coming back next year, too.
“Jack is a big loss. We’re losing a true leader with him, so we will have to get some to step up into that role a little more,” Mendence said. “But we’ve got so many freshmen that played big for us this season, and I can’t wait to see what they look like as sophomores. All the guys coming back, they all mean so much to this team, so I’m looking forward to the future ahead of this program and trying to continue growing this tradition. We’re proud of 15 wins, a region title and a trip to the elite eight this year, and we want to do that again and more next year.”