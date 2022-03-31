The hit parade started early and never stopped for the Model Blue Devils on Wednesday afternoon -- well, that is until the mercy rule stopped it.
Model racked up 17 runs on 13 hits to defeat region foe Coosa by a 17-2 score in four innings. The victory assures the Devils (14-2, 8-0 in 7-AA) a win in the crucial series after also defeating Coosa on Monday 8-2.
In Wednesday's game, Model grabbed control early as starter Frank Curry worked a quick 1-2-3 top of the first inning, and his offense immediately staked him to a sizeable lead with five runs in the bottom half of the frame. They continued that momentum into the second inning where they strung together several big at-bats and ended up with 10 runs in the inning to take a 15-0 advantage.
After Coosa (12-6, 8-2) scored their lone two runs in the top of the third, the Devils put the finishing touches on the victory with one run in the bottom of the third and one run in the bottom of the fourth to force the mercy rule with a 15-run lead.
"That is fun to watch when your offense has a day like today," said Model head coach Brandon Patch. "I just tried to stay out of the way and let them go to work. I really like how our older guys are setting the tone with their energy and approach at the plate, and the younger guys are following right along. Our approach at the plate was really good today, and it showed with some great efforts in the box by several guys."
Leading the offensive totals for Model was Jacob Brock with a 3-for-4 day in which he finished a triple short of the cycle. He had five RBIs in the win, including a bases-clearing double for three of them and a solo homer as well.
"Jacob had a huge day," said Patch. "He hit is first home run with an oppo shot. He's worked hard on going the other way, and he got one up in the wind and over the fence today. Really proud of him. You won't find a harder worker than him."
Also adding to the success at the plate for Model was Dillon Silver with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, Landon Cantrell and Cooper Dean with a hit and two RBIs apiece, Brant Pace with a double and an RBI, Jake Ashley with a triple, Drake Swiger with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, Chance Minshew with a hit and an RBI and Winston Cash with a hit. Davis Chastain also reached base three times on walks and scored two runs, and Jace Armstrong drew two walks and scored two runs.
Curry earned the win on the mound for the Devils by pitching the shortened complete game of four innings and allowing two unearned runs on three hits while striking out one.
Andrew Holt was 2-for-2 for Coosa, and Andrew Earwood also had a hit. Gavin East and Trent Cantrell each drove in run on RBI-groundouts, and Ashton Williams drew a walk, stole a base and scored a run.
Model will look to complete the sweep of the series on Friday when they travel to Coosa for a matchup starting at 5 p.m. Patch said he is pleased that Wednesday's win clinched the series, but that won't affect how his team approaches Friday's game and what's to come after that.
"It's an important series win, but we're just going to go back to work tomorrow and not let up," said Patch. "We've got to keep working. Coosa is a really talented team so we're going to go into Friday's game like the series is tied.
"We're taking one game at a time right now. We've still got things to work on, but there isn't a better group of kids to be around. They love each other, and they do everything we ask of them. It's a really fun group to coach."