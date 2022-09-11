Shorter built a two-touchdown lead at the half and held on over the final two quarters on Saturday thanks in large part to a stellar offensive day from senior quarterback Aeneas Dennis for a 34-21 home win over Catawba at Barron Stadium.
The victory pushes the Hawks to 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2014. Shorter head coach Zach Morrison said the strong start is another step in the right direction as the program looks to turn things around after several tough years in a row.
"You just have to look at the brick-by-brick process we're going through," said Morrison. "We're growing each day and trying to get better any way we can, and that has shown on the field these first two weeks. We've still got a lot of areas to get a lot better at, including our special teams which we had some issues with today, but we will go back to practice and keep working. I definitely want to commend my coordinators, Blake Robles and Harlen Jacobs, who have done a great job having our offense and defense ready for each game."
Shorter took the opening kickoff in Saturday's game and went on a long, methodical march that spanned close to half of the first quarter and culminated with Dennis running in a touchdown from four yards away to give his team a 7-0 lead.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Catawba's Kujuan Pryor sliced through the Hawks' coverage team to go 88 yards for the kickoff return touchdown and even the game at 7-7 with 7:15 remaining in the opening quarter.
Shorter went back ahead early in the second quarter as Dennis found tight end John Dietl III for 34-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0. (The extra point was unsuccessful.)
The Hawks added to its lead on their next drive as Noah Holland powered in a touchdown run from one yard out to complete another successful drive and Brett Bardenwerper's second extra point of the day made it 20-7 with 7:07 left in the first half.
Catawba (1-1) had a special teams miscue a few minutes later as a snap went over the punter's head and was recovered in the end zone by the Indians for a safety to make it 22-7 Hawks, and Shorter added one more touchdown with 2:06 remaining in the second quarter as Dennis found tight end Kyle Morlock for a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-7 as the extra point once again failed.
Catawba pulled within 28-14 with less than a minute remaining in the first half as Pryor hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kameron Hill, and that was the score at the half.
Neither team found the end zone in the third quarter as each defense provided multiple stops and forced punts, but Shorter all but sealed the game with a second touchdown connection from Dennis to Dietl with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter, this time coming on a nine-yard pass. The score made it 34-14 as the extra point was blocked.
The final score of the contest came on a four-yard touchdown run by Pryor as the Catawba receiver took a reverse and found the end zone with 5:12 left on the clock.
Dennis finished with 196 yards passing on 13-of-27 attempts with three touchdowns and ran for another 93 yards on 10 carries with one score on the ground.
"(Aeneas) is versatile with what he can do," said Morrison. "His ability to make plays with his feet makes him even more productive. He is accurate with his passes, and when defenses have to respect our passing game that helps us with what we want to do a lot more, which is run the football."
The Hawks had a great day on the ground as a team in the victory, rushing for 265 yards on 51 carries. Behind the team-leading total from Dennis, Holland added 85 yards on 21 carried, and Justus Durant went for 64 yards on 11 carries.
"Being able to run the ball with more success has been an emphasis for us," said Morrison. "Our blocking on the perimeter has improved, and our offensive line this year has made a big improvement. They are one of the toughest, nastiest groups we've had. That's the biggest change we've made early this season."
Six different players caught passes for the Hawks with the leading receiver being Morlock with three catches for 49 yards with the touchdown.
Defensively for Shorter, Artellious Edmonds was the leading tackler on the day with six stops (five solo) and Marc Harris and Cedric Lynch had five tackles apiece. Harris had the Hawks' lone sack in the contest among his two tackles-for-loss, and Trey Thomas had an interception and a tackle-for-loss also. Reece Poe came down with the team's second interception on the final play of the game.
Defensive linemen Bryan Rice and Bruce Guyton each accounted 1.5 tackles-for-loss and both had a pass breakup on throws batted down at the line.
Shorter will be back at home on Saturday as they host Albany State for another non-conference test starting at 12 p.m.