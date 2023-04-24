Armuchee High senior Kolby Dempsey signed a wrestling scholarship recently with Life University in Marietta.
Dempsey said of the signing: “For me I thinks it's like a clean slate almost. These last four years have been great but now I'm just going to be on the next level. So none of the wins or losses from the past matter. I just get to restart.
“When I took the visit to Life everything stood out, the wrestling room and just the whole campus. Plus there was no real wrestling college academically I would want to go.
“I'm pretty excited to get down there. I've been rolling almost everyday of the week, having fun with wrestling. I'm getting stronger and better everyday. I'm just ready to get to work down there.”
Also attending the signing ceremony and pictured along with Dempsey (seated, center) were (seated, from left) mother Jamie Dempsey, father Shawn Dempsey, (standing, from left) Armuchee High principal Joseph Pethel, Armuchee High head wrestling coach Dustin Powell, Armuchee High assistant wrestling coach TJ Broome, Life University assistant coach Ian Clark, Life University assistant coach Chris Eddins, brother Kaleb Dempsey, Armuchee High assistant wrestling coach Mark Spota and Armuchee High athletic director Shane Arp.
Dempsey capped off his senior season in February with a third-place finish at the state traditional tournament at 120 pounds. That finish followed winning individual state titles in both 2021 and 2022.