Darlington School senior Georgeanna Dempsey signed a basketball scholarship Friday with Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California.
Dempsey said of the signing: “This means a lot because I feel like I have worked hard for it. It’s been a long process. I couldn’t tell you the last time I had free time during the summer or a summer vacation because of playing summer ball and straight into AAU. I put in all the work, and to have this moment now is something I’m really proud of. I haven’t stopped smiling since I realized I was going to be signing. I’m so excited to play college basketball. It’s just a crazy, unbelievable feeling.
“I had a lot of different options, but Claremont really stood out. I loved it when I went to visit. I really fell in love with the campus, and the coach and the team were great. It just felt like home. It really made the decision easy. I’m excited for the future and what I can become as a player and a person.
“It’s a weird feeling being this close to graduating. I’ve been at Darlington since I was in kindergarten, so to know in a few months I won’t be here anymore is really weird. I’m counting down the days, but at the same time, I want to treasure each moment with my friends and the people I’ve met here at Darlington. I’ve built relationships that will last for a lifetime.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Friday and pictured along with Dempsey (seated, third from right) were (seated, from left) brother Chase Tolbert, Darlington head girls basketball coach Samantha Rush, mother Missie Tolbert, father Lou Dempsey, grandfather Ray Dempsey, (standing, from left) coach Steve McConnell, Darlington girls assistant coach Mark Tunnell and Darlington girls assistant coach Terar Everhart.