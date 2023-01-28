Georgeanna’s Favorites Food: Sushi Fast food: Chick-fil-A TV show: Friends Band/artist: Kenny Chesney Team: Auburn Tigers Social media: Snapchat Nickname: G
There is no questioning Georgeanna Dempsey’s dedication to Darlington basketball.
Just this season, the senior has fought through multiple injuries and illnesses to be back and close to fully healthy for the stretch run, with the Lady Tigers in prime position to compete for a region title.
Dempsey has fought through hamstring and ankle injuries, as well as bouts with the flu and strep throat in the last few months, but she hasn’t let those hurdles deter her focus on being there any way she can for her team. She knows this is her last run on the court as a senior, and she wants to make it count.
But while Dempsey’s main focus is basketball, that’s not the only sport she has made an impact in while at Darlington. Last spring, she competed in track and field for the first time and qualified for the sectional in multiple events. She even ran cross country this past fall for the Lady Tigers, even though, self-admittedly, she has never really been interested much in distance running.
Dempsey, though, said being a part of those teams is something she wouldn’t trade because it allowed her to make new friends, and teammates she wouldn’t otherwise had been able to make.
In basketball, Dempsey has caught the attention of several college programs, with multiple offers to continue her career on the next level, though she has yet to make a decision on where the next chapter will take her.
Recently, the RN-T caught up with Dempsey to discuss the current basketball season and the adversity she has faced, her first cross country season, her expectations for the upcoming track campaign, her memories as an athlete at Darlington, the influence her coaches have had on her and several other subjects.
RN-T: How is basketball season going so far and what are your expectations for what this team can do in the next few weeks?
DEMPSEY: The season for us, so far, has been good. We’ve got five of us seniors, and we’ve all played together forever. It’s awesome to see how far we’ve come together, and it’s also good to see the underclassmen and how they have inserted into our team and work so well with us. It’s an awesome feeling to see all the pieces lining up for this upcoming region tournament. I think we should take it. We’ve been in a different region the last few years, and this new one has given us a better opportunity I think. We have a good chance at region and also to go far in state, so I think we should take that chance and go as far as we can with it. Why wouldn’t we? I think we all want it, and that want and desire is huge.
RN-T: How tough has it been battling injuries and other things during your senior year, but also how determined are you to make the rest of the season count now that you are back?
DEMPSEY: Started off the season with a strained hamstring. I missed our first scrimmage, but made it back just in time for our first game after getting strep. Then, I got the flu during the Christmas tournament and played one of those games with the flu. Battled with that, and then the first game back from that, stepped in the paint and rolled my ankle pretty bad. They tried to tell me it would be some long recovery or whatever, but I didn’t let that hold me back. I’ve always told them to let me just play through the pain. I guess, growing up, my parents have always taught me to just to fight through and battle and have that mentality. That’s really what I’ve gone with and pushed myself. I’m glad that our trainers have worked with me. My coaches have worked with me, and I’m feeling good. I should be back to 100 percent soon.
RN-T: What was your experience like running cross country this past fall?
DEMPSEY: It was different. I ran track last season, and I have really bad feet already. I have high arches, and it made my feet feel better. So, I have a really good friend that was starting her senior year with cross country, and she told me they needed more teammates, so I decided to do it. It was something new. I have done a lot of sports, and it was one of the only ones I haven’t done. I started out running 200 miles this summer to meet the requirement for the summer log, and that was really tough. It’s a different mentality. It’s different than basketball or track running because those are fast. Those are short. I was a short-distance runner, was not a long-distance runner in no way. It was a different mentality, for sure. It was awesome to work with people I normally wouldn’t, and it was, overall, a good experience and learning curve for me to see a different mentality.
RN-T: How excited are you for the upcoming track season and what are your goals?
DEMPSEY: I’m excited for track. Last year, I decided to run, and I had a great time with it. I did any event coach (Kevin) Hunt asked for. I really embraced running. I’ve not always been someone that likes to run, but it was different. And it was different people, too. Now, one of my best friends came from running track with her last year. I love basketball and that as a team sport. It will always be my No. 1 sport, but it was also good to see how I could compete by myself. I learned to love hurdles, too. Who would’ve ever thought that 300 hurdles would be an event I did well in, but I made it to sectionals last year, and hope to make it to state this year.
RN-T: What has been your best memory as an athlete at Darlington?
DEMPSEY: There are two that stick out. My eighth-grade year, we made it to the finals. The coming together that season was special because we had lost to Armuchee twice. Those were the only two losses we had, and beating them that year in the finals was incredible. I can still remember running and jumping and hugging my teammates and coach. And then, the other is my freshman year, winning the Christmas tournament. That was such a great feeling, and those seniors were such great teammates. A lot of my leadership I learned from them because they didn’t treat us like we were underclassmen. They embraced us. That’s what I’ve tried to do as a senior.
RN-T: Which one of your coaches has had the biggest influence on you and why?
DEMPSEY: I can definitely name two. I’ve had multiple basketball coaches, but coach (Samantha) Rush was my middle school, and now my high school, coach. I think she has always impacted me because she’s always been there as a coach but also as a supporter. She has instilled in me to be the best version of myself that I can be. Something I always remember from her is that you aren’t going to make every shot but you’ve still got to take them. She’s pushed me and been there to show me that I can do different things. She’s helped me be a better basketball player, teammate and leader. And also coach Hunt. I had him as a coach in track last year, and he was impactful because he is one of the funniest, but also so serious at times. He was a great coach. He was always checking in to see how I was, even during cross country season. He’s so caring and funny, but also stern and gets his point across.
RN-T: What do you like to do when you do get a little bit of free time away from sports and school?
DEMPSEY: I’m always playing sports really, but when I do get free time, I love to be with my friends. I’ve got a great group of friends. I love to spend time with them and my family. This year, my mom just moved to Valdosta for a job, so every moment I get to spend with her is a treasure, because now it’s like I only see her for a few games she gets to come home for and on weekends. It was definitely an adjustment after it happened midseason, so it’s been a whirlwind the past few months.
RN-T: Who is an athlete you admire or try to model yourself after?
DEMPSEY: There are different things for me. I loved watching “The Last Dance” and seeing how Dennis Rodman rebounded the ball and played so aggressive. That is how I want to play — to go get the ball and try as hard as I can to beat everyone to it. Then, also Anna Claire Atha has been a big influence on me. She has coached me in YBOA basketball and taught me so much. To see her go through so many adversities with injuries as a player and still be who she is has really impacted me.
RN-T: What are you plans for after high school?
DEMPSEY: I definitely want to play basketball in college. Ever since eighth grade, when I talked to my dad about what I wanted to do, playing college basketball was my goal. I’ve gotten some offers and visited a lot of schools from Boston all the way to California, but I haven’t made a decision yet. I just think about starting last summer with no offers and then starting to receive some has been rewarding. It’s really showing me that my hard work is paying off. As far as what I want to do in college and after college, I haven’t really made up my mind yet. I’ve thought about going into law, but a part of me doesn’t know how I’ll be able to give up basketball so I might want to go into coaching or managing or something to be around the sport.