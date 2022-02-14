Several local wrestlers made the trip to Macon over the weekend as State qualifiers. But a few made the trip back as State placers, and there were even two State champions.
Armuchee's Kolby Dempsey and Darlington's Alan Cordero highlighted the local results at the GHSA State Traditional Tournament this past weekend by making the way to the top of their respective weight classes and winning in the finals to each claim their second individual state championship.
Dempsey completed an unbeaten run in Macon by defeating Eagle's Landing Christian's Allen Calderon in the 113-pound Class A Championship match while Cordero went unbeaten in the 152-pound weight class in Class A and took down Mount Pisgah Christian's Joey Bertrand in his finals match.
Cordero's championship finish led the Tigers to a 12th-place team finish in the Class A team point totals with 37.5. Also contributing for Darlington was Jack Chandler who placed sixth at 220 pounds and Jack Cowan who didn't place but scored five team points.
Led by Dempsey's efforts, Armuchee scored 27 team points to finish 15th in Class A. Also contributing to the team point total was Ford Jones (152) with three points.
Pepperell had a strong showing in Class AA as they took several wrestlers to Macon and scored 66 points as a team to finish eighth. They were led by a trio of State runners-up as Kolton Edge (132), Matthew Waddell (170) and Jake Roberts (182) all placed second in their respective weight classes.
Also placing for the Dragons was Cory Moten (sixth, 120) and scoring team points were Eric Jensen (152) with one and Parker Glenn (195) with one.
Model sent four State qualifiers to Macon, and three earned medals by finishing in the top six. Riley Davis was third at 145, and Noah Allmon (160) and Anthone Wiliams (182) each finished sixth. The Devils scored 29 team points to finish 18th in Class AA.
Coosa had five wrestlers compete in Macon with Darrion Johnson (106) and Waylon Carter (120) each finishing sixth in their weight classes to lead the charge. The Eagles scored 26 team points to finish 20th in Class AA as Gage Cole (160) and Ivan Yoder (182) each contributed four points to the team total.
Several locals earned the right to compete in the GHSA Girls State Championship in Macon this past weekend as well. Pepperell's Madison Baxter had the top performance as she finished third in the 225-pound weight class. Model's Rylie Howe also had a strong weekend with a sixth-place finish at 132 pounds.
Coosa's Taylor Ragland (112) and Rome's Rubie Barton (225) also earned a win apiece in their weight classes.