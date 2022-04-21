Two bang-up plays by Rome’s defense and steady pitching when it counted most powered Rome to a 4-2 Region 5-AAAAAA victory over visiting Alexander on Wednesday night at Legion Field and set up a key game Friday with playoff implications on the line.
The Wolves (11-15, 5-8 in 5-AAAAAA) looked to be in danger in the top of the sixth inning, when Alexander’s first two hitters reached base. With Cougars runners on second and third and no outs, the Cougars’ next hitter jumped on a 1-0 pitch from Rome’s Braxton Wade. The ball bounded to third baseman Josh Ellard, who gobbled it up and fired it to catcher Jonathan Vigoa who met the runner before he could get to home plate to collect a big first out in the inning and keep the Cougars from cutting into Rome’s lead.
Rome’s defense delivered another gem when the next Cougars batter drilled a 2-2 pitch into the space between shortstop and second base. Rome freshman shortstop Nevin Boswell ran down the ball, got a glove on it and fired it to first baseman Carson Atkins who gloved the throw just in time to get the base runner and record the second out of the inning.
After walking the next batter, Wade got the final batter to pop out to second base ending the inning and the Cougars’ last good chance to get back into the game.
“Those were huge plays. Every ball game has a moment where you win, and that was a winning moment,” Rome High Coach Brent Tucker said. “We work on that situation at third base, and we tell our players if the runner has a lead and you’ve got him, get him. Then Boswell makes the play up the middle. A freshman makes a play like he’s a senior. Carson did a nice job at first base with that. We played some nice defense tonight.”
The sophomore starter Wade closed out the game in the next inning with three-straight strikeouts earning the complete-game win. The righty threw a total of 101 pitches on the evening, recording five strikeouts while allowing only four hits and two runs in the seven innings of work.
Rome’s offense got going early in the contest with Vigoa ripping a single to left field on the Cougars' first pitch. He advanced to second base on a throwing error on a pick-off attempt. Atkins then blasted a 1-2 pitch over the left fielders head for a double, scoring Vigoa.
Atkins came home to score on a single to left field by Wade, staking the Wolves to an early 2-0 lead after the first inning.
A bit of drama and some solid base running highlighted the bottom of the second inning. After falling behind 0-2, Joe Wilkinson worked the pitch count, drawing a walk. After advancing to second base he took off to try to steal third base. The Cougars appeared to have Wilkinson dead to rights before the bag, but he deftly avoided the tag, ran a bit past the base and dove back under the tag to sneak in safely.
Alexander’s coach took issue with the call and, after several minutes of on-field debating with the umpires, was ejected from the game.
Wilkinson came home to score on a fly ball to center field from Vigoa, upping the Rome lead to 3-0.
Alexander mounted its biggest threat of the game in the fifth inning, plating two runs and cutting the lead to 3-2 but wasn’t able to add any more.
The Wolves answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning when Reece Fountain reached first after being hit by a pitch. The sophomore moved to second base on a single by Wade and then moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt from Josh Ellard before coming home to score on a wild pitch, giving the Wolves a 4-2 advantage.
Vigoa finished the game going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Atkins had a double, a run and an RBI, and Ellard ended the evening going 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Rome returns to action against Alexander (12-13, 6-7) on the road on Friday evening at 5:55 p.m. with an outside chance to still sneak into the Class AAAAAA playoffs, according to Tucker.
“We’ve got a chance. Us, Dalton and Alexander could be in a three-way tie. If we beat Alexander on Friday, we go to best record of tied teams,” he said. “We’re still playing for our playoff lives. Last year it came down to a similar scenario.”